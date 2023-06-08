Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Occupiers Seeking Ownership Opportunities Buoy Interest In Prime Corner Office

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 11:21 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A modern office suite on a prime city-fringe corner is generating strong interest amongst owner-occupiers, who Bayleys salespeople note have been particularly active in recent months.

The 250sq m (more or less) premises occupies the ground floor of a prominent mixed-use building at 38 College Hill in the upscale Freemans Bay suburb, proximate to Ponsonby’s commercial strip, Wynyard Quarter and Fanshawe Street, the main arterial connecting directly to Auckland’s Central Business District.

Bayleys Auckland City & Fringe associate director James Were says the property is offered to the market at a time when businesses are looking to ownership as insulation from rent escalation and uncertainty around tenure and lease structures.

“A good proportion of urban office vacancies are being filled permanently as reputable or expanding businesses look to enhance operational efficiency through a greater command of the office structure.

“Those businesses with assured cashflows and the capital to invest in an appreciating asset have recently found lending institutions more receptive to ownership objectives – albeit with higher lending rates than most occupiers may prefer in an ideal business environment.

“Accommodation with sustainable efficiency elements, good access, car parking and street profile is generating solid demand - with this property a prime multi-dimensional example.”

Mr Were is marketing the premises for sale with colleague Phil Haydock.

The College Hill property is being marketed for sale by tender, closing at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, 20th June 2023 (unless sold prior).

Located in a desirable position with excellent visibility to passing vehicle traffic, in addition to access to the CBD and city-fringe suburbs of Ponsonby, St Mary’s Bay, Herne Bay and Westmere, the office lends itself to corporate use, suitable for operators in the financial, legal, technological or other professional sector space.

“Given its location in a well-heeled area, plus seven exclusive car parks, the property provides businesses with the peace of mind that comes with owning their own space, and the flexibility to make changes as business requirements change,” says Bayleys Auckland City & Fringe associate director Phil Haydock.

Completed in 2014, the building, dubbed ‘Momentum’, features ground floor commercial accommodation and 35 residential apartments over five levels, plus 42 car parks.

“The ground floor office wraps around the northwest corner, gaining dual access from England Street.

“Accommodation is well-appointed and provides a mixture of open plan and perimeter breakout rooms, a kitchenette, and an amenities block.

“The property has the added advantage of a basement storage unit and exclusive use of signage fronting College Hill, providing priceless exposure to circa 20,000 passing vehicles every week.”

Mr Haydock says the location at the gateway of two of Auckland’s most affluent suburbs - Ponsonby and Herne Bay - provides a professional occupant with a solid local catchment beneficial to business operations.

“College Hill is the main link from the city harbour suburbs into the Auckland CBD. While initially dominated by early Victorian villa-style homes, its arterial position offers convenient reach to a range of amenities which have seen the location grow into a vibrant mixed-use precinct benefitting from a robust level of commercial activity from various high-profile businesses.

“Neighbours include global creative agency Colenso BBDO, a New World supermarket, property and construction project manager and advisory business RCP, and German high-end appliance showroom Miele New Zealand – which speaks to the broad appeal of the precinct as one of Auckland’s fastest developing and progressive areas.

“The property presents occupiers with an excellent blend of location, profile and footprint, ideally calibrated to take operations to the next level,” Mr Were says.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year.
More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


Consumer NZ: Problematic Supermarket Pricing Perseveres

In March, Consumer NZ brought examples of over 300 dodgy supermarket specials to the attention of the supermarket bosses, yet Kiwis continue to share evidence that supermarket pricing practices are far from fair. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 