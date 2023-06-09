How A PVC & Canvas Company Utilise Blogging To Increase Sales

There is an ancient Asian proverb that advocates the art of fighting without fighting. This basically means there is always a better way to approach an issue. Case in point; how brands and products do their marketing today. Instead of telling consumers outright to buy their products, they engage in marketing strategies such as blogging laden with organic keywords for brand exposure that does not feel like in-your-face kind of advertisements.

This marketing strategy, however, is not something that is just done without much thought or planning. To be most effective, strategies that are intended to drive online traffic and perhaps even conversions are best done after careful planning, testing, and retooling based on whatever results could be assessed.

It would also be good to understand just what strategies like blogging could do for your specific brand exposure activities. Some of these include:

Driving Quality Traffic to a Website

Notice that what is mentioned here is quality traffic. Anyone can drive traffic to a website. Sometimes all you need is a cute picture of a dog or cat and you're all set, you could soon expect to see a few people on the website. Quality traffic, however, is the kind that businesses want because this is what brings in customers. Quality traffic is typically people who have more than a little interest in what they saw online and are highly likely to make the next move such as filling in forms, making business-related inquiries, or perhaps even an outright purchase.

This will only work, of course, if the blog has content that is of actual use or interest to your audience. Considering the short attention span that people have today, content that people don't consider as being relevant or interesting is bound to not be given any attention. This is why articles, blog posts, and anything else intended for use in marketing must be particularly relevant to the target audience. A good idea would be to make a study of the potential target audience and find topics that they would be interested in, before writing the actual post. This is how you get quality traffic to your website.

Boost with Search Engine Optimization Efforts

Google is always on the lookout for new content. This is why having articles, blogs, press releases, and other types of new content on your website is always a good idea. Blogs are also a good way to assure Google that you know what you are talking about (or writing about in your blogs), particularly if you have people actively subscribed to you and engage your blog posts through comments or by sharing. Search engine optimisation primarily hinges upon keyword use, as these are the words that a search engine user would type in to look for something. Blogs are an excellent way to leverage the use of keywords without making your content look like so much spam.

An important thing to remember in creating blog posts is the fact that although it is hinged upon the use of the proper keywords, it is primarily driven by relevance as dictated by Google. This means that even the sneakiest method of using keywords pales in comparison to what a well-written and therefore well-read piece could do. For the piece to be effective for search engine optimization efforts, it must be read by people and reacted to.

Create an Email List for the Brand

A captive audience is always the best kind of audience any brand could ever hope for. This means that your target market trusts your brand to the extent that they would want to know what your brand is up to. This is done by creating email campaigns, which is also a great way to beef up marketing efforts. One of the best ways to create an effective email campaign is to entice the readers to sign up for your email list so that they get updates, news, and whatever else is happening with your brand.

The actual work in this aspect is in winning the trust of the potential email recipient. Readers who like what you post or write about will eventually become a captive audience, ready and willing to know more about your brand, and one of the best ways to win this trust is through writing relevant blogs. If people deem your blog posts to actually be useful, informative, or simply entertaining, then they would be more than willing to opt-in to your email list. This is the best kind because these are actual people who agree to receive your emails, and not some unknown email reaped from an unreliable source.

Ready Content for Other Platforms

Social media is one of the biggest drivers used in online marketing campaigns today by practically all brands. While most people think that creating content for social media is one of the easiest things to do, this is not always the case. Social media is rife with opinion, and when people start noticing that a particular brand is simply throwing out content on social media that does not seem to have been thought out, they will easily tire of it and drift away from anything the brand would want to say on social media.

Creating social media content that has been curated from blog posts, however, is not just immensely useful, but it is also very authoritative, as it draws on previously published material. This is why most social posts from brands relevant to their marketing efforts mostly appear as teasers or short posts that point to a longer blog post. Once the reader is hooked in by an interesting social media post based on a blog, they will most certainly continue to read the actual blog post itself.

Create an Authoritative Presence

Many people write material which is based on their own opinion rather than established study. This is mostly because they go against what is traditionally accepted and would like to sway readers to see their point. Reputable brands, on the other hand, create material that is helpful to consumers in one way or another instead of pushing ideas that are not so popular. In this way, brands are able to position themselves as authorities on certain topics. A PVC and Canvas Company, for instance, would create informative blog posts about these topics, which people would begin to rely on.

Once a brand has become an authority on specific topics, consumers will begin to look to these brands for specific information they may need. It is not uncommon for case studies released by brands to be used as reference materials for academic papers, and this is true for many industrial or technical-relevant papers.

© Scoop Media

