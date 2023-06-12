Craggy Range Named The Real Review's 2023 Top Winery Of New Zealand

Craggy Range is honoured to receive The Real Review's prestigious title of Top Winery of New Zealand for 2023. The Real Review is an alliance between leading wine journalists Bob Campbell ONZM MW of New Zealand and Huon Hooke of Australia.

The Real Review's Top Winery of New Zealand award is a highly anticipated annual accolade. It acknowledges a winery's outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of its vineyards. Consistently producing quality wines, this award also recognises Craggy Range's evolution in style and reaffirms we are on the right path, with advancements in organics, biodiversity, and an extensive trial program. Regular high scores across the portfolio are a testament to our talented vineyard and winery team and the remarkable blocks of land we are so fortunate to call our own.

As responsible farmers, we understand that it is not just the land but also the community that must be cared for. With our multi-generational approach, Craggy Range considers the long-term implications of every decision, from farming practices to the well-being of its people and the regions surrounding its two great estates. Underpinned by a focus on evolution and custodianship, we have the ambition to sit alongside the world’s greatest Domaines, not just for quality but also sustainability. We strive to have a net positive impact on the environment and communities where we farm.

Julian Grounds, Craggy Range Chief Winemaker, “To be recognised for any award of note in the wine industry is always an honour, but to receive one that is a judgement of a collection of work, with so many other hugely reputable producers in the mix, is one of the highest honours I could imagine receiving. It is a validation of the path the Peabody family set out on back in the mid-90s, our style evolution and our conviction that Martinborough and Hawke’s Bay can make world-class wine.”

Bob Campbell MW, founder and editor of The Real Review, praised Craggy Range for their achievement. "Craggy Range hit the ground running from its first vintage in 1999 but has continued to refine and develop the quality and style of its wines. Since The Real Review’s first Top Wineries of New Zealand list in 2018, Craggy Range has always ranked in the top four wineries: a remarkable achievement that endorses its top place this year. There is little doubt that the excellent 2020 vintage helped boost Craggy Range’s position this year. Three 2020 wines earned 98 points. They are the flagship wine, Le Sol Syrah 2020, The Quarry 2020—a cabernet sauvignon based red blend that promises to grow in stature with bottle age—and the seductive Aroha Pinot Noir 2020.”

Terry Peabody, Craggy Range’s founder, expressed his delight at receiving the award. "We are incredibly honoured to be named The Real Review's Top Winery of New Zealand for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to crafting wines that truly represent the distinctiveness of our land. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to push boundaries and strive for excellence in the years to come."

As the winner of The Real Review's Top Winery of New Zealand for 2023, Craggy Range joins an illustrious group of wineries that have significantly contributed to the New Zealand wine industry. This award serves as a testament to their commitment to producing exceptional wines that showcase the unique flavours and characteristics of New Zealand's diverse wine regions.

