Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Craggy Range Named The Real Review's 2023 Top Winery Of New Zealand

Monday, 12 June 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Craggy Range Winery

Craggy Range is honoured to receive The Real Review's prestigious title of Top Winery of New Zealand for 2023. The Real Review is an alliance between leading wine journalists Bob Campbell ONZM MW of New Zealand and Huon Hooke of Australia.

The Real Review's Top Winery of New Zealand award is a highly anticipated annual accolade. It acknowledges a winery's outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of its vineyards. Consistently producing quality wines, this award also recognises Craggy Range's evolution in style and reaffirms we are on the right path, with advancements in organics, biodiversity, and an extensive trial program. Regular high scores across the portfolio are a testament to our talented vineyard and winery team and the remarkable blocks of land we are so fortunate to call our own.

As responsible farmers, we understand that it is not just the land but also the community that must be cared for. With our multi-generational approach, Craggy Range considers the long-term implications of every decision, from farming practices to the well-being of its people and the regions surrounding its two great estates. Underpinned by a focus on evolution and custodianship, we have the ambition to sit alongside the world’s greatest Domaines, not just for quality but also sustainability. We strive to have a net positive impact on the environment and communities where we farm.

Julian Grounds, Craggy Range Chief Winemaker, “To be recognised for any award of note in the wine industry is always an honour, but to receive one that is a judgement of a collection of work, with so many other hugely reputable producers in the mix, is one of the highest honours I could imagine receiving. It is a validation of the path the Peabody family set out on back in the mid-90s, our style evolution and our conviction that Martinborough and Hawke’s Bay can make world-class wine.”

Bob Campbell MW, founder and editor of The Real Review, praised Craggy Range for their achievement. "Craggy Range hit the ground running from its first vintage in 1999 but has continued to refine and develop the quality and style of its wines. Since The Real Review’s first Top Wineries of New Zealand list in 2018, Craggy Range has always ranked in the top four wineries: a remarkable achievement that endorses its top place this year. There is little doubt that the excellent 2020 vintage helped boost Craggy Range’s position this year. Three 2020 wines earned 98 points. They are the flagship wine, Le Sol Syrah 2020, The Quarry 2020—a cabernet sauvignon based red blend that promises to grow in stature with bottle age—and the seductive Aroha Pinot Noir 2020.”

Terry Peabody, Craggy Range’s founder, expressed his delight at receiving the award. "We are incredibly honoured to be named The Real Review's Top Winery of New Zealand for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to crafting wines that truly represent the distinctiveness of our land. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to push boundaries and strive for excellence in the years to come."

As the winner of The Real Review's Top Winery of New Zealand for 2023, Craggy Range joins an illustrious group of wineries that have significantly contributed to the New Zealand wine industry. This award serves as a testament to their commitment to producing exceptional wines that showcase the unique flavours and characteristics of New Zealand's diverse wine regions.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Craggy Range Winery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 