A Paradigm Shift For One To One Hundred: Unveiling A Fresh Direction

One to One Hundred, a renowned Auckland-based architectural rendering studio, have rebranded. After 19 years of operation and a decade since their last brand transformation, the creative studio - specialising in strategy, brand design, and 3D visualisation - has unveiled a new brand identity and website at www.otoh.studio.

The rebrand - undertaken by its in-house design team - represents a symbolic merger between One to One Hundred and Oneforall, the sub-brand under which the company provides branding and marketing services for the property sector.

"We originally separated the services under two brands to ensure we received rendering work from other agencies who might have seen us as a competitor. It also made it easier to get smaller rendering jobs where there wasn't a marketing component such as concept or resource consent images," says David Hillier, Managing Director.

Together, Oneforall and One to One Hundred have successfully spearheaded comprehensive brand campaigns for approximately 80 off-plan projects. Their portfolio includes a wide range of projects, from terraced housing developments to boutique apartments, greenfield subdivisions, and even New Zealand's tallest residential tower.

"It became clear that a lot of clients saw the integrated offer of having a single studio deliver on all creative services as a real positive. Packaging these services up with genuine expertise in the property sector became our competitive advantage, so it just made sense to bring everything under one brand." says Creative Director, Lissa Moralejo, who led the rebrand.

The launch of the new website simultaneously signals the retirement of the Oneforall brand and all its associated online presence.

"Whilst we've provided branding services for a lot of very high-profile projects such as Seascape and Victoria Lane, we've probably done twenty render-only projects for every branding one. The One to One Hundred name is just so well-known amongst architects and designers, so we wanted to make the most of that goodwill." says Hillier.

Devoting six months of efforts alongside ongoing projects, the new website features a large portfolio of case studies that showcase the agency's capabilities and experience.

"The new site conveys the diversity of our offering, allowing space to create new associations with One to One Hundred. The rebrand conveys the unified nature of our work - the way we work collaboratively, our holistic approach and delivery on projects. We believe that this is our strength as a business and one of the primary reasons clients choose to work with us," emphasizes Moralejo.

The website launch marks a new chapter for One to One Hundred, where their services and extensive industry experience are articulated on a single platform.

"I think it's going to make a huge difference to how we're perceived in the market. Prior to the new site, the value of having an entire campaign designed and executed by a single, highly experienced entity was being lost." says Hillier.

One to One Hundred is now welcoming enquiries for projects of various scales, ranging from small-scale rendering to large-scale brand campaigns within the property, architectural, and interior design sectors.

