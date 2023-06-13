NHR Group Expands To Hamilton, Waikato

NHR Group is continuing its New Zealand wide expansion to meet the needs of those who require a commercial rental or leased vehicle in the North Island.

With the acquisition Waikato Car & Commercial Rentals, NHR Group now has five locations to choose from across New Zealand – North Harbour, South Auckland, Franklin, Waikato and Christchurch.

Building on Waikato Car & Commercial Rentals legacy, NHR Group brings their experience in truck rentals and leasing with their comprehensive selection of trucks, vans, minibuses, utes and cars available on site to help you move your home, deliver goods, or get your team and whānau to where they need to be. They supply the vehicles trusted to accomplish what’s important to companies, communities, and families around New Zealand.

Phil Arras, CEO of NHR Group says that “we are proud to be 100 percent kiwi owned and expanding into Waikato this month, after opening our South Auckland and Franklin branches back in March and April.”

“We know our new and local customers are looking forward to the expanded range of fleet that NHR Group will make available to the Waikato, and the site at 2F Brooklyn Road, Claudelands in Hamilton is a great addition to our Group. With excellent nationwide customer service and more than 600 vehicles available across the group, we are continuing to build a better and bigger business, structured into three divisions, rental, lease, and film and events, over more locations.” continues Arras.

NHR Group continues to build its reputation for a strong customer focused culture. If you are a first-time hirer, their friendly staff will be happy to help you pick the best vehicle for your task and walk you through every aspect of your vehicle’s operation.

Commercial customers in the Waikato will now be able to enjoy NHR Group’s large range of late model vehicles and competitive pricing. With the current economic climate their long-term rental packages or leasing options, tailored specifically to their customers’ requirements, are very popular with many of our nationwide clients eager to take the opportunity to free up capital and gain the vehicle fleet flexibility needed to get their jobs done on time and on budget.

“We are looking forward to serving the wider Waikato communities through our branches in Hamilton and Franklin to the north and have so much to offer in terms of minibuses for social groups, churches, and schools, and specialised vehicles for film, television and events, and our extensive range of large and small box, flatbed and specialist trucks, as well as cargo vans, utes and cars,” concludes Arras.

The Waikato branch team are ready to welcome you on site at 2F Brooklyn Road, Claudelands in Hamilton. And the North Harbour branch at 255 Bush Road Albany, South Auckland at 635 Gt South Road, Manukau, 200 Manukau Road, Pukekohe and Christchurch at 23 Commerce Crescent, Islington are still going strong.

For more information and to book a vehicle, please visit www.nhrgroup.co.nz or call 0800 110 110.

About NHR Group

NHR Group was established from two of New Zealand’s leading truck rental and lease companies, North Harbour Rentals in Auckland and O’Neill Rentals in Christchurch, when they teamed up to deliver superior national service built on a philosophy of excellence in customer service. With five branches in North Harbour, South Auckland, Franklin/Pukekohe, Hamilton/Waikato and Christchurch, they offer commercial vehicle rental and leasing. NHR Group continues to expand its offering with over 600 vehicles in vehicle categories of curtain side, box, flatbed, tipper and specialist trucks, cargo vans and minibuses, utes and cars. NHR Group’s leasing division supports New Zealand’s large transportation and owner driver business with their fleet and it Film & Events division offers provides specialist make-up, wardrobe, green room and camera trucks to the New Zealand film, television, and event industry.

