Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nelson fishing company, skipper & first mate fined nearly $70K for failing to assess & weigh coral when bottom trawling

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Fisheries New Zealand

A Nelson fishing company, skipper and first mate have been fined a total of $69,750 for failing to assess and report coral caught in their net when bottom trawling on the high seas in the South Pacific.

Westfleet Fishing Limited was fined $56,250, skipper Stephen John Smith (47) was fined $7,500, and first mate Nicholas James Taikato (30) was fined $6,000 when they were sentenced in the Nelson District Court today following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries. They faced charges under the Fisheries Act and Fisheries Regulations for failing to comply with the conditions of a high seas fishing permit and failing to report multiple instances of coral or sponge caught in the net. The fishing vessel Tasman Viking was forfeit to the Crown.

In October 2020, the Tasman Viking, owned and operated by Westfleet Fishing Limited, left Port Nelson to trawl outside New Zealand’s EEZ in the Challenger Plateau and Lord Howe Rise. Fisheries New Zealand Observers were also aboard.

The vessel was fishing under a high seas permit issued by international agreement through the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation (SPRFMO). New Zealand is a member country of SPRFMO which collectively manages fisheries in the high seas throughout the South Pacific.

“All commercial fishers are required to hold a permit to fish the SPRFMO fishing area, and reporting organisms from the sea floor such as coral and sponges caught is an important requirement.

“The rules are agreed by the countries of the South Pacific and are there for a reason – to protect the ocean environment and prevent fishing from causing damage to vulnerable marine ecosystems on the seafloor.

“If the amount of bycatch from the sea floor reaches specified limits, fishing must immediately stop in that area,” says Fisheries New Zealand Regional Manager of Fisheries Compliance, Howard Reid.

When the Tasman Viking hauled its net aboard on 21 October 2020, it contained a substantial amount of bamboo coral which was not removed from the net, separated, and weighed by the crew as required by their high seas permit. When the net was reshot about 15 minutes later most of the coral was swept overboard. The Fisheries New Zealand Observer weighed the small quantity that remained at 2.79kg.

“The threshold limit for bamboo coral is 15kg but due to the failure of the crew to remove and weigh all the coral, it was not possible to determine whether that limit had been exceeded and the skipper did not report the incident to MPI or SPRFMO through the normal channels, which is disappointing,” says Howard Reid.

MPI encourages people to report suspected illegal activity through the Ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 476 224).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fisheries New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: Housing Confidence Inches Up, But Kiwis Still On The Fence

In the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021, ASB data shows more Kiwis agree we’re edging closer to the turning point for the housing market, with the nation split 50/50 on whether it’s a good time to buy. More>>


FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 