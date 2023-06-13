Come and try New Zealand's Best Online Toy Shopping Experience at The Toy Wagon

There's something quite magical about children playing. Their boundless imagination allows them to experience the world from a perspective that we adults can only dream about. Smiles from ear to ear while their eyes light up inquisitively as they absorb every detail that they make. While play may be a great means of keeping them entertained, it also plays an incredible role in their developmental growth - starting from newborns and well into their teen years... you could even make the argument that adults could benefit from taking the time to play. While a child's imagination may be able to turn almost anything into a toy, there's no doubt that high-quality toys enhance this important part of our tamariki's lives.

As time has gone on, this relationship between play time and neurodevelopment has continued to be studied - while toys were once thought of as solely a means to keep children entertained, it is now widely accepted that it is far deeper than that. This new approach to toys is being rapidly adopted by the New Zealand market, with many parents gravitating towards toys that support education and learning. From sensory exploration to exciting STEM projects, toy companies are really bridging the gap between entertainment and education.

This trend towards educational toys has also made many New Zealanders realise that toys shouldn't be considered a disposal commodity - rather, that brands that focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility are essential.

These were the exact reasons for the creation of www.toywagon.co.nz, a New Zealand based online store with a wide variety of toys and games. The team at Toy Wagon are passionate about the importance of playtime and developed the store to help parents give their children the best childhood possible. With a large but curated selection of toys, the team at Toy Wagon's mission is to provide an easy and secure shipping experience for high-quality toys, with many products being designed to support neurodevelopment through play.

Their passion and commitment to toys are evident through their Staff Picked Sale - a selection of hand-picked toys by the enthusiastic team at unbeatable prices. This is just one step Toy Wagon has taken to streamline the online toy shopping experience, having just revamped their website to truly make the toy buying experience an enjoyable journey - and free shipping on orders over $100 certainly sweetens the deal!

A Better Online Toy Shopping Experience For NZ

It's not uncommon for online toy stores to be a frustrating shopping experience. Navigating through a maze of different categories, brands, and types before eventually settling on a product... all while being left with the feeling that something more suitable may have just been another few clicks away. Toy Wagon's new website has completely done away with this. As a team that is truly passionate about what they do, they understand how people search for toys. Based on this, they have created an easy system to categorise their toys, making the customer journey through their website simple and intuitive.

Navigation is broken into three different sections

Age Group - the perfect starting point for people looking to browse through toys appropriate for the child they are buying for, but don't have a specific toy in mind. This is great for people searching for gifts, or just wanting to treat their kids to a new toy but have not yet decided what exactly they are after! Collections - if you are looking to focus on a certain aspect of neurodevelopment or play style, collections break toys up into categories such as arts and crafts, construction toys, sensory toys and many more! Brands - Starting in the brand section offers people the ability to track down a specific toy, or a brand that particularly connects with their children.

This simple but effective means of organising Toy Wagons' 1000s of toys makes it easier than ever to find the perfect toy, providing parents and buyers with the confidence that their chosen product is suitable for the child they are buying for. By having such a well-defined starting point for each buyer's situation, filtering down their choices and landing on the right product is an absolute breeze!

To aid the navigation, Toy Wagon's visual design is simple yet bold. Through the use of high-resolution product images in a square grid, people browsing through the site can easily see and compare products in each category, with a generous use of white space around the site to prevent the website from being visually overwhelming. It's only natural that toys are bright and colourful and the visual design of the Toy Wagon website does a brilliant job of balancing this through their use of negative space.

Looking for the Perfect Toy? Look no Further than Toy Wagon

It's clear that the team at Toy Wagon have a genuine passion for toys and have used this passion to drive the design of their website. Their combination of simple but engaging visual design paired with their refined category and ordering systems show not only that they aim to give people the best online toy shopping experience in NZ, but that they understand HOW people search for toys. Coupling this together with their understanding of the relationship between playtime and education, there's no doubt that the Toy Wagon offers an online shopping experience designed by a team that understands the market. An understanding that can only come from people that are part of the community their services are tailored to.

So if you're looking for a refreshing and enjoyable online toy shopping experience, make sure you head to www.toywagon.co.nz

