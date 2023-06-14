Warner Bros. Discovery Secures Exclusive Partnership With SailGP To Bring Kiwis Live Coverage Of Season 4 Championship

New Zealand - June 13, 2023 - Kiwis across the country can enjoy the most exciting racing on water thanks to a new, exclusive partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and SailGP with full coverage of the Season 4 Championship coming live to ThreeNow.

The announcement comes just days before the season-opening event, the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, unfolding this weekend (16-17 June CDT, 17-18 June NZST) on Chicago’s skyline stadium.

Fans will be able to stream all 12 SailGP events live on ThreeNow through the platform’s pop-up ThreeSport channel. This weekend’s coverage will commence from 9 a.m. NZST, Saturday June 17 and Sunday, June 18, 2023. Delayed coverage will be available on Three at 4.30 p.m. NZST each day.

Juliet Peterson, Senior Director of Content and BVOD for Warner Bros. Discovery Australia and New Zealand said: “We are proud to celebrate our exclusive partnership with SailGP, bringing more sporting coverage to Kiwis and simultaneously making it as accessible as possible. We know our audiences are passionate sports fans and we are delighted to continue bringing key sporting moments to ThreeNow and Three.”

Karl Budge, APAC Commercial Director for SailGP said: “We’re delighted to announce Warner Bros. Discovery as the new home of SailGP in New Zealand, the spiritual home of sailing. For us, the alignment was natural. Their broad network provides the ideal platform to help grow our dedicated audience and bolster our established fan base in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Today’s news follows another record-breaking season for one of the world’s fastest-growing sports and entertainment properties. More fans than ever before witnessed SailGP in Season 3, which recorded a total dedicated broadcast audience of more than 117 million - three-times the league’s Season 2 audience. Over 800+ hours of SailGP were broadcast globally, seen in more than 205 territories around the globe.

That landmark growth included a new record for New Zealand viewership, with more than 400,000 Kiwis tuning into the inaugural ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch, shown on ThreeNow, Three and Sky Sport NZ as part of an overarching partnership between the networks last season.

With race week right around the corner, New Zealand SailGP Team driver and co-CEO Peter Burling said: “We’ve always enjoyed incredible support at home and it’s great that more of our fans will be able to experience the excitement of SailGP, now free and easy to watch in New Zealand.”

