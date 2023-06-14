Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

My Food Bag Completes Game-Changing Automated Pick Technology Investment

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 4:49 pm
Press Release: My Food Bag

New technology lifts NPS by 60% and increases recipe choice by 48%

My Food Bag, New Zealand's leading meal kit and food solutions provider, has completed the implementation of state-of-the-art automated pick technology in its Christchurch and Auckland distribution centres.

This technology has enabled a 48% increase in the number of recipes customer can choose from each week, as well as improved productivity and picking accuracy across the business.

My Food Bag worked with a leading European vendor and invested approximately $5 Million to bring this technology to the North and South Islands, for its My Food Bag, Bargain Box, Made and Fresh Start brands.

Mark Winter, CEO of My Food Bag, says the business has seen an instant change since installing automated pick technology.

“Every week we are already packing more than a million food items across our distribution centres and this technology enabled us to do more.

“This technology enables a vast improvement in customer choice, productivity, and quality. It was important to us that all our customers have the benefit of this technology because the automation simplifies the process of packing our boxes and ensures each meal kit is methodically packed how we want it.

“After our first week of deliveries using this system, we had customers proactively thanking us for the change in how we pack our boxes – so we know it’s working.

“The automated pick technology has also enabled us to offer around 1.5 times more recipes each week, with more than 60 different meals to choose from a week. It also means we can extend the range depth and breadth within our Kitchen offering,” says Mark.

“After rolling out this technology in Auckland in April this year, we swiftly saw an increase in the accuracy of picking ingredients and a 60% increase in our net promotor score[1] from our North Island customers. Now we have completed our Christchurch installation, we expect to see similar results in the South Island.

“We know the mental load of figuring out what to eat each night, along with balancing food budgets is tough. So, we’re always looking for ways to cater to more food choices and occasions, giving Kiwis more flexibility and ensuring we’re set to exceed customer expectations,” says Mark.

My Food Bag is the only large-scale New Zealand meal kit delivery business with chilled assembly centres in both the North and South Islands. This provides logistical efficiencies and more localised sourcing of ingredients, as well as greater delivery certainty and ingredient freshness to customers across the motu.

About My Food Bag

My Food Bag provides hassle-free meal kits inspired by Nadia Lim, delivered directly to Kiwis’ homes all around the country. Packed full of NZ-ingredients, My Food Bag meal kits take foodies on delicious homemade taste adventures, with no food waste.

My Food Bag is Aotearoa New Zealand’s longest standing subscription-based meal kit and now food solutions provider. The company has delivered more than 106 million meals to Kiwis across all its brands and now stocks more than 200 premium grocery and meal solutions each week via its My Food Bag Kitchen offering.

www.myfoodbag.co.nz

[1] Net Promoter Scores (NPS) are a measure of the loyalty of a company's customer base.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from My Food Bag on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: Housing Confidence Inches Up, But Kiwis Still On The Fence

In the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021, ASB data shows more Kiwis agree we’re edging closer to the turning point for the housing market, with the nation split 50/50 on whether it’s a good time to buy. More>>


FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 