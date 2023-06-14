Introducing Deloitte’s New Leaders

Auckland, 14 June - Deloitte is proud to announce the recent appointment of 11 new partners across New Zealand, who together form a diverse group of leaders with a collective skillset that will continue to provide market leading solutions and advice for clients.

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive, Mike Horne says, “it is always an uplifting task to progress our finest talent within Deloitte New Zealand and our new leaders are no exception.”

We welcome our newly appointed partners across a range of specialised services, namely Deloitte Access Economics, Deloitte Private, digital and technology transformation, Financial Services Advisory, HR Technology, Tax, Business Advisory, and Risk Management.

“I have no doubt that the combined experience of our new partners will enrich and evolve the firm, while ensuring that we remain relevant in our knowledge of the issues that our clients face,” Horne continues.

Tax & Business Advisory

In Auckland, Anna Fitzgibbon and James Arlidge have been appointed partners in Deloitte Private which offers a wide range of services including tax, business advisory, strategy, risk management, cloud accounting and digital. Anna and James have a shared wealth of experience providing tax and business advisory services to high-net-worth families, large privately-owned enterprises, and sports organisations.

Jeanne du Buisson, is an Auckland based indirect tax partner with a passion for helping clients manage their GST, VAT and customs obligations so that they can focus on their business. Jeanne leads a number of national indirect tax initiatives, including Deloitte’s indirect tax technology offering.

In Wellington, James Arbuthnott has been promoted to partner operating as a financial services industry (FSI) and corporate tax specialist, with a particular focus on the funds and wealth management industry.

Consulting

The Deloitte Wellington office is excited to admit Luke Collier, Dave Lane, JP Tocker and Tony Santoro as partners in the Consulting team. Luke Collier leads Deloitte’s digital transformation services focused on enabling public sector agencies, and their private sector partners, to deliver better services. Dave Lane leverages broader technology and business experience to support clients through their transformation journey, using modern technologies to achieve their strategic objectives.

JP Tocker joins as partner in Deloitte’s growing Oracle team, where he leads large Oracle technology implementation projects. Tony Santoro has been admitted as partner specialising in human capital, focussing on HR technology services, spanning vendor analysis and solution design through to project delivery and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

In Auckland, Kylie Bryant is a new consulting partner, bringing specialist financial services experience to our clients following a career in banking. With more than 20 years of local and global experience, Kylie has deep industry knowledge in banking, insurance, investment management and technology.

Risk Advisory

Based in Auckland, Monika Wakeman has been appointed as a risk advisory partner. Monika leads Deloitte’s health, safety and wellbeing service with a particular focus on third party and supply chain risk management as it applies to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) landscape.

Financial Advisory

Liza van der Merwe takes on the role of financial advisory partner and is an economist in Deloitte’s Access Economics team. She has played an integral role in the growth of the economics practice and regularly brings an economics lens to Deloitte’s voice in the market.

“We are lucky to have an exciting group of professionals who have shown an unmatched commitment to the development of our organisation, while making a positive impact on those around them,” Horne concludes.

In addition to the 11 partner appointments, 18 directors have also recently been announced. More information about all of Deloitte’s new leaders can be found at https://www2.deloitte.com/nz

