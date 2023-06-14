Budding Entrepreneurs To Receive A Head Start With Startup Education Scholarships
A new batch of enterprising New Zealanders are being given the opportunity to fast track their ventures from idea through to startup, thanks to an online education initiative backed by Callaghan Innovation and entrepreneur education platform Startup NZ.
The initiative invites New
Zealanders with "scalable and high growth" business or
social enterprise ideas to apply for scholarships that will
see 60 successful applicants receive free admission to the
Startup NZ entrepreneurs programme, an online learning hub
that introduces new entrepreneurs to the basics of "lean
startup" business building methodology.
In
addition to receiving immediate help navigating the tricky
process of turning an idea into a feasible business model,
on completing the programme participants will be connected
with local startup hubs and accelerator programmes for
follow-on assistance and investment if
required.
Callaghan Innovation Startup and
Founder spokeswoman Dr Jenny Douché said that the
partnership with Startup NZ was a natural fit with the
organisation. Douché said early stage entrepreneurs faced a
range of challenges.
"Callaghan Innovation
has chosen to partner with the Startup NZ Entrepreneurs
Programme because we want to help ensure that very
early-stage founders have easy access to well-guided
educational resources. These resources will help them
determine whether they have what it takes to create a
successful startup, and if they do have what it takes, to
equip them with knowledge of the basic fundamentals of
business,” she said.
Startup NZ programme
founder, Richard Liew, said for early stage business owners,
providing meaningful guidance could be transformational but
was not always easy or practical for those charged with the
responsibility, such as business mentors or those in council
business support teams or economic development agencies.
Liew says that helping solve the early stage support puzzle
was key in initiating the scholarship
programme.
"Most early stage founders will
seek out assistance when it's on offer, but the challenge
for mentors is, how do you really help someone that hasn't
even settled on a business idea, let alone been able to
articulate it in terms of a feasible and scalable business
model? That same valuable mentoring time is therefore often
prioritised to support founders who already have a validated
business model in play and who can demonstrate their
commitment to the venture,” said
Liew.
Liew, also a trustee for startup hub
Startup Queenstown-Lakes, said that support from an agency
such as Callaghan Innovation was a game changer in terms of
scaling up the entrepreneurial skills and understanding of
New Zealand innovators.
"Like many others in the New Zealand startup ecosystem, we see a role for government in helping accelerate the development of our collective entrepreneurial capital. But ‘picking winners’ at the very early stage of business formation is hard so the best chance from an economic development viewpoint is to raise the overall entrepreneurial capability of our founders at the grassroots level," he said.
Founders with scalable, high growth business ideas can apply for a Startup NZ scholarship now at https://startup.nzentrepreneur.co.nz/pages/2023-scholarships, or through participating startup hubs and economic development agencies.