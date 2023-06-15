Cyclone Gabrielle Response Fund

The Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce (HBCoC) is proud to announce the successful distribution of over $22 million in funding to local businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

This funding was delivered on behalf of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) by HBCoC. On Sunday, 26th February, Hon. Grant Robertson and Hon. Kiritapu Allan announced the interim business support and the locally-led approach.

HBCoC responded to the call for support swiftly by launching the application process on the 2nd of March, just four days after the initial announcement.

Recognising the urgent needs of businesses facing numerous challenges, including the inability to access workplaces or premises, supply chain disruptions, damaged equipment, and delays in insurance assessments, the HBCoC acted as quickly as possible to provide immediate support. HBCoC began assessing applications, processing payments and began disbursing funds to businesses as early as March 10th, 12 days after the initial announcement.

Hon. Kiritapu Allan spoke about the fund as an immediate response to the needs of local businesses, “As we work swiftly in this response not every community and business is going to have the same needs. It makes sense that those providing the support have their boots on the ground and are part of the communities they are serving”.

The entire process has been a challenging endeavour, but the HBCoC's unwavering commitment to supporting the local business community has remained at the forefront. Acting with urgency, the Chamber established a rapid response system and developed a dedicated platform to cater to the needs of businesses across Hawke's Bay, spanning from Wairoa to Central Hawke's Bay.

Throughout the process, the HBCoC maintained open lines of communication, ensuring that businesses had a dedicated phone line to address their concerns and enquiries. Thousands of phone calls and emails were received and addressed, allowing the Chamber to remain connected to the business community and gain valuable insights into their immediate needs.

Contrary to any perceived disconnect between the HBCoC and the business community, we have fostered a strong relationship and actively listened to their concerns. The Chamber team has been fully dedicated to the cause, working tirelessly for over three months to ensure that businesses received the support they urgently required. Even while facing personal challenges resulting from the cyclone, the Chamber team has remained resolute in their mission to assist others. The HBCoC continued its efficient and fair decision-making process, with a dedicated panel working diligently to assess each application based on clear guidelines.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the HBCoC provided regular updates to the Government, showcasing the substantial need for funds and estimating the amount of funding needed to meet demand. We estimated the required amount for the third tranche, and fortunately, the Government responded generously, understanding that any surplus funds would be returned to the Ministry. We would like to see these funds coming back to Hawke’s Bay in the form of further recovery support for the region.

It is important to note that the Chamber must adhere to strict guidelines as part of the agreement between HBCoC and Government, including the closure of applications on April 3rd and the inability to accept or reassess applications.

As we look back on this challenging period, the HBCoC takes pride in its role as a pillar of support for the business community in Hawke's Bay. We extend our deepest appreciation to local businesses for your resilience and trust in our organisation. The Chamber will continue to advocate for your needs and work tirelessly to contribute to the region's economic recovery and growth.

Attributed to Karla Lee, CEO, Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Statistics you may wish to reference:

Total Fund Allocation

Tranche 1 Tranche 2 Tranche 3 Total fund pool Total Paid Funds Funds to return: $7,526,000 $10,814,800 $12,096,000 $30,436,800 $22,088,259 $8,348,541

*funds are yet to be formally finalised, this table represents fund report as it stands currently.

Applications

Totals Notes Applications received 1,766 Panel assessed 1,766 Approved 1,451 Declined 315 Did not meet criteria, or applicant withdrew Māori businesses applied 251 14% of applications Māori businesses approved 228 91% approved Pacifika businesses applied 34 2% of applications Pacifika businesses approved 32 94% approved Total funds requested $46,968,550

Location Breakdown

City/District Percentage of total Napier City 53% Hastings District 35% Wairoa District 6% Central Hawke’s Bay District 5% Other (e.g. out of region) 1%

Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) Count

FTE Count Percentage of total 0 – Sole Trader 27% 1-5 51% 6-10 12% 11-20 6% 21-50 4%

Top Industry Representation

Industry Percentage of total Accommodation/Hospitality/Tourism 15% Construction 13% Agriculture/Forestry/Fishing 13% Retail 10% Manufacturing 6% Transport/Warehousing 5% Other (e.g. Healthcare, Arts, Education etc) 36%

