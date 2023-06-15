NZ On Air Looks Forward To Supporting Gaming Sector With New Rebate Scheme

NZ On Air is looking forward to supporting the gaming sector by delivering the new game development sector rebate scheme.

The public media agency has been asked to administer the new scheme, announced in the May 2023 Budget.

NZ On Air Chair Dr Ruth Harley says the game development sector is of clear economic value to Aotearoa New Zealand, and the agency is privileged to have the trust and confidence of Ministers to administer the scheme.

“We’ve also demonstrated in recent years how quickly we can create new workstreams from scratch, so we feel confident we can get up and running in the timeframes indicated,” she continues.

NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland says the agency already has a good understanding of the gaming sector.

“We’ve been funding children’s games for several years so we’ve already developed an understanding of the sector and its growth potential which will stand us in good stead to deliver the new rebate scheme,” says Harland.

“There’s a growing alignment of the screen, gaming and music sectors so it makes sense for us to be in all three spaces,” he continued.

Administration of the Game Development Sector Rebate will be entirely separate to NZ On Air’s contestable funds.

NZ On Air will now begin working closely with Ministry officials and representatives of the gaming sector on implementation of the scheme.

