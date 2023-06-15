Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ On Air Looks Forward To Supporting Gaming Sector With New Rebate Scheme

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

NZ On Air is looking forward to supporting the gaming sector by delivering the new game development sector rebate scheme.

The public media agency has been asked to administer the new scheme, announced in the May 2023 Budget.

NZ On Air Chair Dr Ruth Harley says the game development sector is of clear economic value to Aotearoa New Zealand, and the agency is privileged to have the trust and confidence of Ministers to administer the scheme.

“We’ve also demonstrated in recent years how quickly we can create new workstreams from scratch, so we feel confident we can get up and running in the timeframes indicated,” she continues.

NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland says the agency already has a good understanding of the gaming sector.

“We’ve been funding children’s games for several years so we’ve already developed an understanding of the sector and its growth potential which will stand us in good stead to deliver the new rebate scheme,” says Harland.

“There’s a growing alignment of the screen, gaming and music sectors so it makes sense for us to be in all three spaces,” he continued.

Administration of the Game Development Sector Rebate will be entirely separate to NZ On Air’s contestable funds.

NZ On Air will now begin working closely with Ministry officials and representatives of the gaming sector on implementation of the scheme.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: Sustainable Farm & Business Loans

Westpac has launched two new sustainable loans for farming and corporate business customers, including New Zealand’s first ever whole of farm sustainable loan. More>>


Greenpeace: Environmental Coalition Launches 10-Point Climate Action Plan

A coalition of over thirty organisations from across Aotearoa has come together to launch "Climate Shift," calling for urgent climate action from parties across the political spectrum in the lead-up to the election. More>>


Kantar: ANZ Tops Corporate Reputation Index

ANZ has retained its place at the top of Kantar's Corporate Reputation Index for the ninth consecutive year, but Mitre 10 and PAK’nSAVE are hot on the national carrier’s heels, with Toyota & TVNZ close behind. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 