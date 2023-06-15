NZME Wins Media Business Of The Year At 2023 Beacon Awards

The award-winning streak continues for New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), with the company winning Media Business of the Year at the 2023 Beacon Awards this evening.

Held at Aotea Centre in Auckland and organised by The Commercial Communications Council, the 2023 Beacon Awards recognise outstanding achievements in media. Media Business of the Year is awarded to a business that has a clear vision and strategy that it has implemented with success. NZME was also a finalist in the Sales Team of the Year category.

Michael Boggs, CEO at NZME, says he is extremely proud to have NZME’s clearly defined strategy and progress towards its strategic targets recognised.

“This is a huge accolade for NZME and I’m really proud of our entire team of 1300 in our 36 offices across the country for the part they all played in us receiving this award tonight. At NZME we have a very clear strategy and strong direction, and being two and a half years into our three year strategy we are making some excellent progress towards our targets. It was great to have that recognised tonight at the Beacons,” he says.

“Within our audio business we are focused on being New Zealand’s leading audio company and we are making excellent progress in this space, reaching more than 2 million people across our radio stations, more than 1.2 million digital audio listeners, and with more than one million Kiwis having listened to one of our podcasts last month alone.

“Within our publishing business we are focused on the NZ Herald being New Zealand’s Herald and with more than 209,000 subscribers in total and thanks to our strong focus on digital transformation, we now have more premium digital subscribers than print, and that number continues to grow,” says Boggs.

“Furthermore, with our OneRoof property business our target is for OneRoof to be your complete property destination, and I’m really pleased with the progress the team is making in closing the gap between us and our nearest competitor when it comes to the percentage of property listings we receive through the platform,” he says.

“I’d also like to say a huge thanks to our customers and agency partners. Thank you for trusting us with your brands and trusting in us to help grow your businesses. We really do appreciate the challenges you give us to deliver for your businesses.

“A big congrats to all other winners and finalists, to all other sponsors of the awards, and a big thanks to The Comms Council for putting on such a fantastic event to celebrate the best in our industry,” says Boggs.

© Scoop Media

