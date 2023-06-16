Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Thriver Launches AI Chatbot For Workplace Service Management

Friday, 16 June 2023, 6:53 am
Press Release: Thriver

Thriver, a leading technology company specializing in workplace service management, is proud to announce the release of its revolutionary AI Chatbot. This cutting-edge addition to the Thriver platform further enhances the user experience and simplifies the management of workplace services.

The Thriver AI Chatbot, developed by Thriver's R&D team, leverages the power of artificial intelligence to provide users with seamless access to recommendations, bookings, and support within the Thriver technology suite. This intelligent culture concierge empowers employees to effortlessly request and receive personalized recommendations for a wide range of workplace services based on their unique preferences and needs.

With the Thriver AI Chatbot, employees can now converse with a virtual culture concierge to easily explore and discover the trendiest and most exciting team services available through the Thriver marketplace. Whether it's booking a team-building activity, ordering food for the office, or planning their holiday party, the AI Chatbot is a one-stop solution for all workplace service needs.

"We are excited to introduce the Thriver AI Chatbot as a game-changing feature for our platform," said Eran Henig, CEO & CTO of Thriver. "Being the first player in our industry to launch such an innovative solution, our goal is to continuously evolve and provide our clients with the most advanced tools to streamline their workplace service management. The AI Chatbot brings a new level of convenience and personalization to our users, empowering them to create exceptional employee experiences."

The AI Chatbot not only facilitates service discovery and bookings but also provides real-time support and assistance. It automates routine tasks, answers frequently asked questions, and collects valuable feedback from users to continuously improve the platform and enhance the overall employee experience.

One of the key advantages of the Thriver AI Chatbot is its integration with the existing Thriver ecosystem. It seamlessly connects with other features of the platform, such as Thriver's proprietary marketplace with thousands of workplace culture services. The AI Chatbot is also integrated with Thriver's group ordering and employee feedback tools to create a comprehensive and cohesive solution for workplace service management.

"We have been using Thriver's platform to manage our workplace services, and the addition of the AI Chatbot has been truly transformative," said Mike Davis, CEO at Cloud Core Group. "The convenience and personalized recommendations provided by the Chatbot have greatly enhanced our employee experience, saving us valuable time. Thriver continues to exceed our expectations with their commitment to cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service."

Thriver remains committed to leveraging innovative technologies to transform the way businesses manage their workplace services. The introduction of the AI Chatbot reinforces Thriver's position as a market leader and underscores its dedication to providing clients with state-of-the-art tools and exceptional user experiences.

To learn more about Thriver and sign up for early access, visit the Thriver for Business page. https://pr.report/lRV6ugef


ENDS


Contact Information
Valeria Latman
VP Marketing
valeria@thriver.com
1-855-765-4355

