Bell Gully Advised Brookfield Asset Management On The Unconditional Sale Of Its 49.95% Stake In One NZ To Infratil

Bell Gully advised Brookfield Asset Management on the unconditional sale of its 49.95% stake in One NZ to Infratil for $1.8 billion.

Brookfield’s exit from One NZ comes after the sale of One NZ’s passive mobile tower assets in November 2022 for NZ$1.7 billion, which resulted in New Zealand’s largest tower business, covering 98% of New Zealand’s population.

“It was fantastic to be able to support Brookfield in this significant sale, with a great outcome for all parties involved,” Bell Gully corporate partner, Anna Buchly commented.

The Bell Gully team advising Brookfield was led by partners James Gibson and Anna Buchly, and also included Mathew McKay, Liz Coats, Murray King, Jesse Wilson, Alex Bond and Alex McNichol.

This transaction adds to Bell Gully's extensive M&A experience in the information, communications and technology sector, which includes having previously advised One NZ on the sale of its passive mobile infrastructure assets to InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital Partners.

