Wellington Airport Announces New Director

Wellington Airport has been informed by its majority shareholder Infratil that Elizabeth Albergoni will be joining the Board with effect from 22nd June 2023.

She will replace outgoing Director Phillippa Harford who has served on the Board since 2020.

Elizabeth is a Director in Morrison & Co's Global Investment Group and is based in Sydney. She has responsibility for the performance of several of the investments Morrison & Co manages on behalf of its clients. She is a member of Morrison & Co’s Global Asset Management Committee and senior member of the Global Transport and Logistics Team.

Ms Albergoni has extensive industry executive experience including nine years with Sydney Airport immediately prior to joining Morrison & Co in 2018, and several years working as a competition and regulatory lawyer focussed on infrastructure.

She is a director of Perth Airport, Queensland Airports Ltd and NSW Land Registry Services, and an executive member of the World Airport Lawyers’ Association Board.

Ms Albergoni is a proud Wellingtonian, holds a Master of Laws (Hons I) from the University of Canterbury and is admitted to practice law in Australia and New Zealand.

Wellington Airport has thanked Phillippa Harford for her excellent contribution and is looking forward to working with Ms Albergoni.

Infratil appoints four directors to the Airport board and Wellington City Council two, including Mayor Tory Whanau.

