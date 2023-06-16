Be Your Own Boss Wānanga - Turakina

Wānanga Aims to Empower Entrepreneurs

Two-Day Business Development Event in Turakina

Where: Tini Waitara Marae, 200 Turakina Beach Road RD11, Whanganui.

Backup location: Te Poho o Tuariki, 85 Hendersons Line, Marton

When: 22nd - 23rd July 2023

Who: Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa and Thrive Whanganui

RSVP: Tayla - 027 555 0299, tayla@ngawairikingatiapa.iwi.nz

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa and Thrive Whanganui are joining forces to bring the "Be Your Own Boss - Whakaterea Te Moemoeā" wānanga to Turakina. The event is scheduled to take place on the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd of July 2023 at Tini Waitara Marae, 200 Turakina Beach Road RD11, Whanganui. The aim of the Wānanga is to demystify the process of starting a new business by providing participants with easy-to-follow exercises and steps. Elise Goodge, the Programme and Partnerships Lead for Thrive Whanganui, expressed the intention of creating a safe space that inspires indigenous entrepreneurs to explore and action next steps for their businesses.

Thrive Whanganui promises an engaging and informative weekend filled with practical learning for businesses, as well as games and activities that foster connections and well-being.

Throughout the wānanga, participants will learn to:

RESEARCH THEIR IDEA: Practical skills and research techniques will be shared to directly benefit participants' business ideas, moving beyond hypothetical scenarios.

STRENGTHEN THEIR WEAKNESSES: Participants will gain insights into their existing strengths, identify areas for improvement, and explore suitable systems and approaches.

BE ADAPTABLE: The Wānanga will encourage participants to seize opportunities, explore better options, embrace change, and overcome challenges. If necessary, they will also learn when to pivot their plans.

USE NEW TOOLS AND RESOURCES: Participants will receive helpful worksheets and information that they can utilise at their own pace, even after the conclusion of the Wānanga.

BE THEIR OWN BOSS: The Wānanga aims to empower participants to take ownership of their ideas and embrace leadership and self-determination.

Thrive Whanganui has developed a self-guided resource called "The Boss Book - Te Pukapuka Pāhi," which serves as a valuable tool to guide entrepreneurs in their business plan journey and ensure a strong start. To reserve a spot and for accommodation enquiries, please contact Tayla at phone number 027 555 0299 or via email at tayla@ngawairikingatiapa.iwi.nz

© Scoop Media

