Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Saturday, 17 June 2023, 8:47 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Two lucky Lotto players from Mangawhai and Kapiti Coast will be toasting a special win after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Mangawhai in Mangawhai and on MyLotto to a player from Kapiti Coast.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it only takes one ticket to win.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

