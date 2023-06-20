Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Helps Wellington High Court Action Today

Co Leader Michael Apple ALCP Candidate for Wellington Central, gives High Court Support to Lawyer Sue Grey representing small parties for a Judicial Review on Broadcasting Funding Allocations.

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party has joined as an additional applicant with other small parties requesting a Judicial Review of the distribution of Election Funds for Broadcasting advertising on Television, Radio and Internet, claiming it has not been done fairly, breaching their own policy.

Co Leader Michael Appleby is attending court this morning to support Lawyer Sue Grey who is representing the other parties consisting of, NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party, Vision NZ and Freedom NZ and has agreed to also represent the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party.

Michael Appleby will be standing in Wellington Central as he has done in previous past elections. Yes, the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party agree – the field is wide open, and it could go to anybody. Michael is a former Barrister, Human Rights lawyer and law lecturer retired, is a seasoned campaigner for the Human Rights of the Cannabis Community. “Ending prohibition of cannabis is the most important social injustice needing to be fixed in this country.”

The Cannabis Community has suffered decades of lies, misinformation and physical abuse by the NZ Governments continuation of cannabis prohibition, against all the information, reports (Law Commission Report 2010/2011 recommending cannabis consumption be treated as a Health issue, not a Crime), and international trends.

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party has been shining a light on this since 1996 and will continue to promote the benefits of ending cannabis prohibition which will save millions annually, as well as the benefits to the economy and community of regulating the recreational cannabis industry.

