Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Helps Wellington High Court Action Today

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 11:45 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

Co Leader Michael Apple ALCP Candidate for Wellington Central, gives High Court Support to Lawyer Sue Grey representing small parties for a Judicial Review on Broadcasting Funding Allocations.

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party has joined as an additional applicant with other small parties requesting a Judicial Review of the distribution of Election Funds for Broadcasting advertising on Television, Radio and Internet, claiming it has not been done fairly, breaching their own policy.

Co Leader Michael Appleby is attending court this morning to support Lawyer Sue Grey who is representing the other parties consisting of, NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party, Vision NZ and Freedom NZ and has agreed to also represent the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party.

Michael Appleby will be standing in Wellington Central as he has done in previous past elections. Yes, the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party agree – the field is wide open, and it could go to anybody. Michael is a former Barrister, Human Rights lawyer and law lecturer retired, is a seasoned campaigner for the Human Rights of the Cannabis Community. “Ending prohibition of cannabis is the most important social injustice needing to be fixed in this country.”

The Cannabis Community has suffered decades of lies, misinformation and physical abuse by the NZ Governments continuation of cannabis prohibition, against all the information, reports (Law Commission Report 2010/2011 recommending cannabis consumption be treated as a Health issue, not a Crime), and international trends.

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party has been shining a light on this since 1996 and will continue to promote the benefits of ending cannabis prohibition which will save millions annually, as well as the benefits to the economy and community of regulating the recreational cannabis industry.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

QVNZ: Property Downturn Eases Again

The residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row, but could be in for increased volatility in the months ahead. More>>


MBIE: Startup Ecosystem Report

Data on new business startups and economic enrichment shows 103% growth in ecosystem value, a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations. More>>


ACT New Zealand: Time To Cancel The Corporate Welfare Gravy Train

“While Kiwis are tightening their belts and making tough choices, the Government is spending more and more taxpayer money to keep the corporate welfare gravy train chugging along,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. More>>


World Vision: Modern Slavery Risks In Business Supply Chains

New research into NZ businesses has found that few know where their products are being made, who is making them, or whether modern slavery is involved - and even fewer are taking steps to address the issue. More>>

Westpac: Sustainable Farm & Business Loans

Westpac has launched two new sustainable loans for farming and corporate business customers, including New Zealand’s first ever whole of farm sustainable loan. More>>


Shelly Palmer: Music Industry Hits Twitter To The Tune Of $250M

Twitter is facing a lawsuit from the NMPA, seeking more than $250M in damages for alleged copyright infringement. The NMPA, representing artists such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, argues that Twitter profits from the use of unlicensed music in user-generated content. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 