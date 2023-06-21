Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Great Expectations: Using Survey Inflation Expectations To Improve Inflation Forecasts-Analytical Note

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 9:40 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Inflation expectations are essential for effective monetary policy because expectations affect current pricing behaviour, according to an Analytical Note released today by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua.

Expectations of what inflation may be in the months and years ahead will affect current behaviour for businesses setting their prices or workers seeking wage rises, and so influence actual inflation in the future. Surveys of inflation expectations can cast light on what people are expecting to happen.

The research results indicate that using surveyed inflation expectations in forecasting models can improve forecasts of inflation. Forecasts for headline inflation including inflation expectations are significantly more accurate than similar forecasts without survey inflation expectations.

The note considers how much survey inflation expectations improve forecasts of headline inflation.

“Inflation expectations are a key part of the price and wage-setting process and, thus, are a critical factor in monetary policy decision-making,” the note says.

The note considers inflation expectations from a range of sources, including households and businesses surveys and professional forecasters. “We find that most of the measures we study are valuable predictors of actual inflation outturns,” the note’s authors Meltem Chadwick and Tyler Smith say.

More information

Analytical Note — Great expectations: Performance of survey inflation expectations at improving model-based inflation forecasts

Watch the Great Expectations Analytical Note video on YouTube

Latest OCR decision

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>


Trade & Enterprise: Benefits From PM’s Mission To China

The business delegation travelling with Chris Hipkins to China has a dual focus that will not only benefit the economy, but also New Zealand's broader relationships with China. More>>


QVNZ: Property Downturn Eases Again

The residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row, but could be in for increased volatility in the months ahead. More>>


MBIE: Startup Ecosystem Report

Data on new business startups and economic enrichment shows 103% growth in ecosystem value, a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations. More>>



Westpac: Sustainable Farm & Business Loans

Westpac has launched two new sustainable loans for farming and corporate business customers, including New Zealand’s first ever whole of farm sustainable loan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 