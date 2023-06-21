Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
AMHA Welcomes End Of Costly Legal Battle, As NZ Honey Interests Confirm They Will Not Appeal Recent Trademark Decision

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Australian Manuka Honey Association

The Australian Manuka Honey Association has welcomed an announcement by New Zealand’s Manuka Charitable Trust that it would not appeal the recent trademark ruling by the Intellectual Property Office (NZIPO).

The NZIPO last month rejected a trademark application for exclusive rights to the term “Manuka honey” on the basis it was a descriptive term. This followed earlier Australian successes in other jurisdictions including the UK and Europe. NZ producers had until today to appeal the decision.

Australian Manuka Honey Association chairman Ben McKee said: “We are very pleased to learn that there will be no appeal from what was a very well-considered ruling by the NZIPO. This closes a legal chapter that has been costly for all involved, and I’m delighted to be refocusing our attention on promoting Australian Manuka honey to the world.”

“We will continue to seek collaboration with our NZ counterparts, as there is more to be gained in working together as the only two producers of native Manuka honey, than in fighting protracted legal battles.”

“With rising international demand for Manuka honey and its unique health and wellness properties, there is room for both Australian Manuka honey and NZ Manuka honey in our key markets. Together we have a wonderful story to tell about the scientifically-supported benefits of honey from the Leptospermum plants, whichever side of the Tasman that honey comes from.”

Dr McKee said while there were many passionate members of the industry in New Zealand who felt strongly about their local product, this was also true in the Australian industry. “I would welcome those in New Zealand knowing more about the very long associations that Australia’s First Nations people have with Manuka, and the reality of our industry in Australia. We are all beekeepers; we are all lovers of bees and honey.”

