Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Make Way For An Avo-lanche, As Avocado Season Makes A Smashing Comeback

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 9:38 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

Avocado lovers, rejoice!

After severe weather and a challenging gap between seasons, Foodstuffs, the 100% locally owned and operated co-operatives behind PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square stores are happy to report their supermarkets will soon be packed full of affordable, delicious avocados.

Foodstuffs North Island’s Merchandise Manager, Produce Brigit Corson says it's great to see the return of such a well-loved toast topper for Kiwis.

“From now, our PAK'nSAVE, New World and Four Square stores across Aotearoa will start to see avocados in plentiful supply as the season kicks in.

“We hope this comes as a huge relief to many of our customers who’ve missed their avocados,” she says.

Regan Booth, Head of domestic avocado sales at fresh produce marketer and exporter Primor, says the shortage took many Kiwis by surprise.

“This year we saw one of the rare times when there was a significant gap in the seasonal cycle of avocado production.

“The combination of the natural cycle of avocado production and unpredictable weather events created a perfect storm that resulted in a shortage between seasons.

“As new season avocados come onboard, the industry is now shifting gear to get them back on supermarket shelves as soon as possible,” he says.

Brigit says Foodstuffs stores stock pre-ripened avocadoes customers can buy for tonight as well as those wanted for later. She suggests popping them in the fruit bowl next to the bananas to ripen them up or placing them in the fridge if you need them to last a little longer.

“With plenty of new plantings in the last few years supply continues to grow and our customers continue to buy more avocados. They are super flexible for snacking, meals and even desserts.

“From classic favourites like avocado toast and guacamole to more adventurous creations like avocado-lime grilled chicken, there's a recipe to suit every palate so it's wonderful they're about to be back on the menu again,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foodstuffs Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>


Trade & Enterprise: Benefits From PM’s Mission To China

The business delegation travelling with Chris Hipkins to China has a dual focus that will not only benefit the economy, but also New Zealand's broader relationships with China. More>>


QVNZ: Property Downturn Eases Again

The residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row, but could be in for increased volatility in the months ahead. More>>


MBIE: Startup Ecosystem Report

Data on new business startups and economic enrichment shows 103% growth in ecosystem value, a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations. More>>



Westpac: Sustainable Farm & Business Loans

Westpac has launched two new sustainable loans for farming and corporate business customers, including New Zealand’s first ever whole of farm sustainable loan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 