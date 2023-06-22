Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust Reviewing Options For The Future

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:35 am
Press Release: Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust

The Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust has decided not to offer places to new cadets in 2024, as it completes a strategic review of what it is offering cadets, the farming sector, and its sponsors.

This decision does not affect currently enrolled cadets, who will continue receiving the high level of education the Trust has provided young farmers since 2007.

While the review has been underway for some time, the decision to complete it has been brought forward by news that Waipaoa Station is on the market, Trust Chairperson Tim Rhodes said.

“We have an agreement with the current farm owners to take a new first year admission in early 2025, but we want to take the time over the next 18 months to really look at what we are providing and how things have changed since we started back in 2007,” he said.

“We have a completely open mind about the future and are looking forward to the recommendations from the strategic review.”

Since 2007, the Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust has successfully provided young people with the opportunity to complete skills-based training in sheep and beef farming at Waipaoa Station, Gisborne. The course has been popular and well respected with graduates having a reputation for being well-rounded, confident, motivated, and ultimately work ready.

Rhodes says he is very proud of what the Trust has achieved in the past 16 years and is looking forward to what will come from the strategic review. “The Trust has enjoyed a close working relationship with the two successive owners of Waipaoa Station since we started in 2007. Since then, we have trained 75 young farmers who are now all immersed in the industry, from labourers through to farm and business owners,” he says.

“With many more training institutions providing farm training since we began, it is a good time to look at our point of difference, where we fit in the tertiary sector, and what our future should be.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>


Trade & Enterprise: Benefits From PM’s Mission To China

The business delegation travelling with Chris Hipkins to China has a dual focus that will not only benefit the economy, but also New Zealand's broader relationships with China. More>>


QVNZ: Property Downturn Eases Again

The residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row, but could be in for increased volatility in the months ahead. More>>


MBIE: Startup Ecosystem Report

Data on new business startups and economic enrichment shows 103% growth in ecosystem value, a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations. More>>



Westpac: Sustainable Farm & Business Loans

Westpac has launched two new sustainable loans for farming and corporate business customers, including New Zealand’s first ever whole of farm sustainable loan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 