Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simplicity Living Begins Third Build To Rent Residence In Auckland

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Simplicity

Eighteen months after launching a major Build to Rent (BTR) programme, Simplicity Living has begun construction of its third residence, in Owairaka/Mount Albert.

The 51 apartments will be available for long-term renting and follow our model of larger-than-normal apartments, with HomeStar 6 levels of build quality and energy efficiency.

The first Simplicity Living residence, Kupenga in Point England, opened last month, with 69 apartments already home to over 150 residents across all age groups and 24 nationalities.

Twenty percent of residents took up the optional 10-year rental terms, with good value rents fixed for two years and increases after that linked at or below inflation.

“Demand was very strong for the Kupenga apartments, and there is already a waiting list for the 42 apartments in Stage 2

of this development, due to be completed in August,” said Shane Brealey, Managing Director of Simplicity Living.

The second Simplicity Living residence comprises 48 apartments in Onehunga and is due for completion in July. This also has very strong expressions of interest.

Simplicity Living is aiming to build 10,000 homes for rent nationwide. So far, we have completed 69 homes, with another 141 in construction and a further 620 in development and planning.

‘It’s relatively simple. The long-term solution to our housing crisis is to build a lot more warm, dry, high-quality homes in great locations and with good value rents,” said Mr Brealey.

“And Build to Rent homes can provide very reliable returns over the long term,” said Mr Brealey. “Just ask the thousands of Kiwis who already own rental properties.”

“Environmental considerations include using lower carbon concrete, efficient water and power use fittings, rainwater harvesting, high performance solar double glazing, e-car charging units and some 3,000 native plants throughout the landscaping. In addition, we are funding the planting of a native tree for every apartment, every week,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Simplicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world. More>>


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>


QVNZ: Property Downturn Eases Again

The residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row, but could be in for increased volatility in the months ahead. More>>

MBIE: Startup Ecosystem Report

Data on new business startups and economic enrichment shows 103% growth in ecosystem value, a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 