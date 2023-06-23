Countdown's Response To Unfolding Weather Events Today

Jason Stockill, Countdown’s Director of Stores:

"Our thoughts are with everyone in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay with unfolding weather events once again hitting the region.

Countdown stores in the area are all open as usual today, and we are working hard to keep deliveries of essentials flowing despite road closures posing some challenges for our supply chain team.

Some of our key produce suppliers are also facing issues with getting goods out of the area, and customers may see salads, broccoli and mandarins all looking a little light over the next few days.

We know there is likely to be further disruption due to the expected rain over the next couple of days and the safety of our team and customers remains our priority.

If there are any changes to store hours these will be updated on our website. There may also be impacts to our online deliveries and we’ll be in touch with customers directly if their order is affected.

We’d like to thank our customers in advance for their understanding as we work to keep everyone safe and minimise disruption during this weather event."

© Scoop Media

