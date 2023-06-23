Media Statement: Countdown North Island Meat Team Consultation

Jason Stockill, Countdown’s Director of Stores:

“We are currently consulting with around 400 of our team and FIRST Union on proposed changes to our North Island meat department team structure.

In the last couple of years, there have been a number of changes to how we produce, deliver and sell meat in our North Island stores, especially with the opening of the Hilton Meat Plant. We think that this proposal reflects the changing skills needed to run our departments, evolving customer preferences, and the future operational needs of our stores.

If the proposal is confirmed in its current form, our priority would be redeploying team members and wherever possible, ensuring they can continue their careers with us.

However, right now, our focus is supporting our team and listening to their feedback on this proposal through the consultation process”

© Scoop Media

