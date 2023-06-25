Three Lotto Players Win $333,333

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Southland will be on cloud nine after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Onehunga Office Supplies in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Southland.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $33 million.

Meanwhile, three lucky Strike players from Hamilton, Timaru and Gore will also be celebrating after winning $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at To Kowhai Foodcentre in Hamilton and on MyLotto to players from Timaru and Gore.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores, or on MyLotto, should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Wednesday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it only takes one ticket to win.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

