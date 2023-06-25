Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Lotto Players Win $333,333

Sunday, 25 June 2023, 8:58 am
Press Release: lotto nz

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Southland will be on cloud nine after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Onehunga Office Supplies in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Southland.


Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $33 million.

Meanwhile, three lucky Strike players from Hamilton, Timaru and Gore will also be celebrating after winning $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at To Kowhai Foodcentre in Hamilton and on MyLotto to players from Timaru and Gore.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores, or on MyLotto, should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Wednesday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it only takes one ticket to win.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from lotto nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world. More>>


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>


QVNZ: Property Downturn Eases Again

The residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row, but could be in for increased volatility in the months ahead. More>>

MBIE: Startup Ecosystem Report

Data on new business startups and economic enrichment shows 103% growth in ecosystem value, a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 