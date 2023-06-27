Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Competition Heats Up For The NZ Young Farmers Tournament National Finals

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: Young Farmers

The competition is heating up for the New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) Tournament National Final, to be held in Timaru next month.

Running alongside the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, the NZYF Tournament National Final will see 55 NZYF members head to Timaru with their eyes on the Goldpine Fencing, Hunting & Fishing Clay Target, NZ Farmers Livestock Stock Judging and Tavendale & Partners Debating titles.

Earlier in the year, 230 NZYF members competed at the Northern, Waikato Bay of Plenty, East Coast, Taranaki Manawatu, Tasman, Aorangi and Otago Southland regional NZYF Tournaments for a qualifying spot. Qualifying competitors will battle it out on Thursday 6 July at various locations around Timaru.

Advancing from each region are the top two clay shooters, the top fencing team, the top three stock judges and two debating teams, one from each island. The debate competition features two teams facing off in the Tavendale & Partners Debate, to be held at the New Holland NZYF National Awards in Caroline Bay on Thursday evening.

Mikayla Bryant, 19, vice-chairperson of the Upper Waitaki Young Farmers Club, is competing in the Hunting & Fishing Clay Target Final. A member of the Waimate-Oamaru Gun Club, Mikayla is one of the first females to ever compete at the Clay Target National Final since it was introduced to the NZYF Tournament series in 2014.

“Getting through to the finals is a big thing. There are a lot of Young Farmers out there in the clay finals that have shot alongside me before and I know they're pretty tough competition! But everyone involved is supportive, so it will be a really good day and a lot of fun,” Mikayla said.

Explaining that all the knowledge in the world can sometimes be overwhelming, her advice is to stick to the basics. “See the target, shoot the target. Don't worry about anything else, because it will all come naturally to you, that's why you train. Once you start overthinking your training techniques, that's when you start missing because you've overcomplicated it and confused your brain,” explained Mikayla.

“You always want to try your best, and hope everyone else is doing their best too. Then you can have a good time with it no matter the outcome,” she said.

Brittany Caldwell, 25, publicity officer for Glenavy Young Farmers Club, and regional vice-chairperson and secretary for the NZYF Aorangi region, is ready for her second year in the NZ Farmers Livestock Stock Judging National Final.

“I really enjoyed participating last year and wanted to do it again for the enjoyment and upskilling opportunities. I look at stock judging as a dying art, which is a shame as we need more younger people to get into it. It’s a great skill to have, being able to identify good traits and animals,” explained Brittany.

Reflecting on last year, she said, “the Nationals were a big step up from the Regionals. You’re competing against the best of the best. I noticed the animals last year were a more even line of stock and it was harder to pick faults between animals. So I’m trying to fine-tune my skills with as much preparation as possible.”

Brittany explained that the skills for stock judging include understanding different animals and breed standards, identifying traits between two animals, and then weighing up the importance of those traits to decide how you're going to place the animals. “Really good communication skills are needed to orally present your reasoning to the judge. Being able to get your points across clearly and concisely within a time limit is important,” she shared.

“For this year, I’m expecting there to be a surprise class of animal, I have no idea what it could be though. I’m pushing myself before the competition to improve so I can remain relaxed on the day. I remind myself it’s about having fun and learning something new. I’ve met a lot of great people across the country from participating, it’s quite cool,” Brittany said.

The winners of each title will be announced at the New Holland NZYF National Awards on Thursday 6 July, hosted by Jay and Dunc from The Rock Drive.

Special thanks to the NZYF Tournament sponsors Goldpine, Hunting & Fishing, Tavendale & Partners and NZ Farmers Livestock.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NIWA: Uncovering Deep Ocean Mysteries 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

Scientists have returned from a 14-day expedition to one of the most unexplored parts of the ocean. NIWA & Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers on the deep-water vessel Tangaroa deployed four autonomous robots, known as Deep Argo floats, along the Kermadec Trench in the southwest Pacific.


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. The rules will need to change to enable innovation and alternatives to traditional single buyer and seller electricity models.


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle.


JCN Newswire: Mitsubishi Establishes 'Green Hydrogen' Business in Europe

Eneco Diamond Hydrogen is a joint venture between MC & Eneco, an integrated energy company headquartered in Rotterdam. Interest in hydrogen is also growing in the US, Japan, and other Western & Asian nations looking for ways to both produce and use it more widely.


BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world.


ACN Newswire:

Spritzer announces rollout of label-free, 100% recyclable bottles as part of its commitment towards reducing use of plastic, minimising its impact on the environment, and becoming a fully circular brand by 2030.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 