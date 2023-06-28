Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Boomi Now Available In AWS Marketplace For Intelligent Automation Customers

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Boomi

AWS Marketplace features Boomi’s category-leading, low-code integration and data services solution to help organisations deliver great customer experiences, capitalise on market opportunities, allow technology to scale, and optimise existing resources

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that the Boomi platform – a category-leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) – is now available as an Intelligent Automation solution in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS customers can accelerate their automation initiatives by seamlessly connecting and integrating enterprise-wide data sources, applications, and systems – such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and ecommerce platforms, among others – both on-premises and on the cloud with Boomi’s low-code platform.

Research by Deloitte found that while organisations are gradually maturing in their intelligent automation initiatives, a majority (57 per cent) still fall far short of ideal results, with respondents rating their automation transformation as five out of 10 or lower. Survey respondents indicated the most significant barriers in their end-to-end automation journeys include challenges in integrating various solutions (62 per cent) and lack of skills and experience (55 per cent).

As the number of applications, systems, clouds, and data sources continues to proliferate, organisations face greater challenges with data silos, process fragmentation, and the extensive time and cost required to implement transformational technologies. AWS customers can accelerate time-to-value in their digital transformation and automation initiatives by accessing Boomi’s cloud-native platform in AWS Marketplace. IT professionals, developers, citizen developers, and line of business users with little technical experience can quickly and easily integrate and automate the flow of data between applications, systems, data sources, and independent software vendors’ solutions in AWS Marketplace.

The Boomi platform also provides tools for data mapping, transformation, and validation, as well as monitoring and analytics capabilities to manage and track integration processes.

“Organisations across all industries are turning to intelligent automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) solutions in an effort to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and be more nimble in today’s dynamic business landscape,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product Officer at Boomi. “But for these technologies to be effective they need accurate, organised, real-time data and full visibility into processes, workflows, and IT stacks. With Boomi, organisations can quickly and easily connect everything to simplify complex processes and capture the full value of AI-powered automation throughout their environments.”

As the pioneer of iPaaS, with one of the largest global customer bases among integration platform vendors, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members and boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners. Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research's list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won three International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year (two years in a row) and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; and the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022.

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organisations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

