Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commerce Commission Amends TAB/Tabcorp Authorisation

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

Following a request from TAB New Zealand, the Commerce Commission (Commission) has decided to amend the authorisation granted by the Commission to certain arrangements between the New Zealand Racing Board (now called TAB) and Tabcorp Wagering Manager (Vic) Pty Ltd (Tabcorp) to also apply to Entain Plc (Entain) and its New Zealand subsidiaries.

TAB is a statutory body that provides betting services to New Zealanders and makes returns back to New Zealand racing and sporting organisations. Tabcorp is a major Australian betting company. TAB and Tabcorp commingle their horse and greyhound totalisator betting pools to improve the betting options available to New Zealand and Australian punters. In 2016, the Commission authorised TAB and Tabcorp restricting both the take-out rates from their commingled pools (betting rules provisions) and the rebates or commissions that TAB and Tabcorp pay high volume customers (revenue leakage provisions). The authorisation expires on 29 August 2025.

Entain is a multinational sports betting company based in the United Kingdom. In June 2023, TAB and Entain entered a strategic partnership agreement whereby TAB will delegate its betting and wagering functions to Entain. TAB requested that the 2016 authorisation be amended to apply to Entain, so that Entain could engage in the authorised conduct when it took over TAB’s betting and wagering functions. TAB did not seek any other amendments to the authorisation, including to its scope or length.

The Commission may amend an authorisation if the Commission is satisfied that there has been a material change of circumstances since the authorisation was granted and it considers an amendment appropriate.

In this case, the Commission is satisfied that the decision to outsource TAB’s betting and wagering functions to Entain constitutes a material change of circumstances.

Commission Deputy Chair Sue Begg says that “The Commission considers that the amendment to the authorisation to allow Entain to give effect to the betting rules and revenue leakage provisions will result in a net public benefit compared with the situation if the amendment is not granted. The amendment reflects the partnership arrangement between TAB and Entain, and effectively allows Entain to step into TAB’s shoes in operating the commingled pools.”

Accordingly, the Commission has exercised its discretion under s 65 of the Commerce Act to make an amendment to the original authorisation to allow Entain to engage in the authorised conduct in addition to TAB.

A copy of the Commission’s determination, which includes its reasons for granting the variation to the authorisation, will be available on the Commission’s case register shortly.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


NIWA: Uncovering Deep Ocean Mysteries 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

Scientists have returned from a 14-day expedition to one of the most unexplored parts of the ocean. NIWA & Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers on the deep-water vessel Tangaroa deployed four autonomous robots, known as Deep Argo floats, along the Kermadec Trench in the southwest Pacific. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. The rules will need to change to enable innovation and alternatives to traditional single buyer and seller electricity models. More

Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More


JCN Newswire: Mitsubishi Establishes 'Green Hydrogen' Business in Europe

Eneco Diamond Hydrogen is a joint venture between MC & Eneco, an integrated energy company headquartered in Rotterdam. Interest in hydrogen is also growing in the US, Japan, and other Western & Asian nations looking for ways to both produce and use it more widely. More


BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 