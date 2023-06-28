Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Warehouse Expands Its Fresh Fruit And Vegetable Trial

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 11:22 am
Press Release: The Warehouse

The Warehouse is expanding its fresh fruit and vegetable trial to a further five stores and three new regions.

Manukau, Te Rapa (Hamilton), Fraser Cove (Tauranga), Eastgate (Christchurch) and Dunedin South have been added to the list of The Warehouse stores stocking a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate (Auckland), Lyall Bay (Wellington), Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February 2023.

Nick Grayston, CEO The Warehouse Group says, “We’ve had a very strong response from customers since we launched fresh fruit and vegetables in our initial six stores. Items that are locally grown and great value are important to our customers right now, and this expansion doubles our fresh offer across The Warehouse.

“Grocery is an area we are working hard in, but the lack of access to wholesale supply at equitable cost prices remains our biggest barrier to doing more. The supermarket duopoly is very comfortable with the status quo. We’re not, and we’ll continue to push to make groceries more affordable for Kiwi families.

“We know every dollar counts so expanding our fresh fruit and vegetable offering into more stores is another important step for us.”

The range is reviewed weekly based on seasonal availability and currently The Warehouse is selling carrots, onions, potatoes, apples, bananas, lemons, golden kiwifruit, mandarins, avocadoes, and garlic.

Currently available is:

• • 1.5kg Carrots - $4.00 (2 for $7.00)

• • 1.5kg Onions - $4.00 (2 for $7.00)

• • 2.5kg Washed Potatoes - $8.00

• • 1.5kg Apples - $4.50

• • Banana full hand - $4.00

• • 1kg Lemons - $4.00

• • 650g Golden Kiwifruit - $3.00

• • 1kg Mandarins - $5.00

• • 3 Pack Avocadoes - $5.00

• • 500g Whole Garlic - $3.00

A range of fresh fruit and vegetables are now available at The Warehouse Whangārei, Westgate, Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Lyall Bay, Eastgate, Riccarton, Timaru, Dunedin South, and Invercargill.

