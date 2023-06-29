Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

40-year Hospitality Veteran Tony Crosbie Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Forty-year hospitality industry veteran Tony Crosbie has been inducted into the Hospitality New Zealand Hall of Fame.

He has played an influential part in the hospitality scene, including in the lower part of the North Island, but particularly across the South Island.

The Hall of Fame is made up of people who have made significant contributions to the industry, demonstrated passion and dedication, and are admired and respected by their peers.

Tony’s induction took place during Hospitality New Zealand’s annual Awards for Excellence ceremony in Auckland last night.

He started in the industry in 1983 when he took up a chef apprenticeship at the Invercargill Licensing Trust’s Ascot Park Hotel.

From there he progressed to assistant chef roles, and then to management roles in Queenstown, Napier, and Wellington, before running his first leased business in Oamaru – the first of 28 hospitality businesses he has owned and operated throughout the South Island.

He now owns Christchurch-based South Island Hospitality Group, which operates 14 business, as well as a catering company in Marlborough, and employs approximately 250 staff.

Tony has given back generously to the industry.

He spent seven years on the Board of Hospitality NZ, including as treasurer and representing the gaming and TAB members nationally, and on committees around the South Island, including Buller / Westland / Marlborough, and as president of the Nelson branch for four years.

He is presently on the Executive Board of the Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand, where he has served for seven years.

He says he is “very humbled and extremely appreciative to be receiving this award”.

“I have a massive passion for the industry and intend to continue to put back my knowledge as long as I can help to help make a positive change in everything I do.

“I would not have been able to achieve what I have without all the amazing people I have worked for and with over the past 40 years.

“There are too many to mention – I just want to reach out and thank each and every one of those wonderful.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White says Tony is a perfect example of what people in the industry can achieve if they put their minds to it.

“Tony really is someone on which to model a career.

“From studying hard to setting high goals, he has achieved a great deal both for himself and for our industry, particularly in the South Island.

“His is service that thoroughly deserves recognition.

“Without him and others like him, our industry’s presentation and reputation would be all the much poorer.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

Ara Ake has announced a major collaborative electricity pilot with solarZero in which 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a Winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Foodstuffs: Plastic Produce Bags Gone From July

This ban is part of a wider phase out of single-use plastics, including items like plastic straws & containers, and saving around 150M single-use plastic produce bags from going to landfill. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 