Linden Leaves To Join PM On Governmental Trade Mission To China, Showcasing World-class New Zealand Products

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Linden Leaves

Linden Leaves, the renowned New Zealand beauty and wellbeing brand known for its exceptional range of skincare and body care products, is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming governmental trade mission to China. Led by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, this trade mission signifies a significant opportunity for Linden Leaves to showcase its world-class New Zealand products and foster strong partnerships in one of the world's largest consumer markets.

East China, a vital hub for New Zealand businesses, holds immense potential for Linden Leaves' future growth. The trade mission comprises a delegation from various industries, including representatives from agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and consumer goods. Linden Leaves is honoured to be among the distinguished group of companies participating in this initiative to strengthen trade collaborations, foster enduring relationships, and promote New Zealand's exceptional offerings to the Chinese market.

Linden Leaves is dedicated to providing safe and effective premium natural skincare and wellbeing products that exemplify the quality and craftsmanship synonymous with New Zealand. With a commitment to sustainability, the brand's products are created using natural and ethically sourced ingredients, ensuring a luxurious and worry-free experience for consumers.

Juliet Blair, Linden Leaves CEO expressed her excitement about the upcoming trade mission, particularly about connecting with their China partners in Shanghai. "East China is an important region for New Zealand businesses, and we are eager to develop partnerships that will enable us to offer more of our innovative, world-class products to one of the largest consumer markets in the world," she stated.

China represents an immense opportunity for Linden Leaves to showcase its unique range of natural skincare and body care products. With its rich history, culture, and growing awareness about the importance of sustainable and cruelty-free brands, China is the ideal market for Linden Leaves to expand its presence and further establish itself as a leading New Zealand brand.

Linden Leaves' participation in the governmental trade mission alongside Prime Minister Chris Hipkins underscores the brand's commitment to global growth and recognition of China's importance as a strategic market. By participating in this mission, Linden Leaves aims to forge strong alliances with Chinese partners, contributing to the development of a robust and sustainable trade relationship between New Zealand and China.

