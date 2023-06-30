RCSA Crowns Recruitment’s Best
The Recruitment Consulting and Staffing Association (RCSA) has recognised the industry’s best and brightest at a glitzy Industry Awards cermony in Auckland overnight.
More than 300 attendees poured into the exclusive Cordis Hotel to celebrate, the best of the best of New Zealand’s Recruitment and Staffing industry. Hosted by media personality, Brodie Kane, the evening recognised outstanding industry achievement across 14 categories.
It took 40 judges and the guidance of respected recruiter and head judge, Winsome Bernard to whittle 94 entries down to 37 deserving finalists. Last night, for the first time ever, we saw a draw in one of the most sought after categories.
“The standard we are seeing coming through in our submissions is exceptional and as the number of entries continue to grow, so too does the calibre, says RCSA CEO Charles Cameron.
“Winning these awards is becoming tougher and tougher, even being nominated as a finalist is a feather in the cap.
“Recruiters have the power to change lives, communities, and the world. It’s inspiring to see so much passion and achievement in one room.”
Without further suspense, these are the 2023 RCSA Industry Award Winners.
Excellence in Candidate Care
Excellence in Social Purpose
Accordant – The Work Collective
Excellence in Safety & Wellbeing Culture – Sponsored by Leedsafe
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
Excellence in Business Innovation
Excellence in Client Service
Outstanding Agency - Up to 5 Staff
Outstanding Agency - Up to 15 Staff
Outstanding Agency - Up to 40 Staff – Sponsored by JobAdder
Outstanding Agency - Over 40 Staff
Rising Star 2023 – Sponsored by Abbott Insurance Brokers
Georgia Barr (Grada Recruitment)
Recruitment Professional 2023 – Sponsored by SEEK
Vanessa Powell (Robert Walters)
Industry Leader 2023 – Sponsored by Lifestages KiwiSaver Scheme
Lisa Cooley MRCSA (BrightSpark)
CEO Outstanding Contribution Award
RCSA thanks all of its entrants and congratulates both the 2023 winners and finalists.