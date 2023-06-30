Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
RCSA Crowns Recruitment’s Best

Friday, 30 June 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: RCSA

The Recruitment Consulting and Staffing Association (RCSA) has recognised the industry’s best and brightest at a glitzy Industry Awards cermony in Auckland overnight.

More than 300 attendees poured into the exclusive Cordis Hotel to celebrate, the best of the best of New Zealand’s Recruitment and Staffing industry. Hosted by media personality, Brodie Kane, the evening recognised outstanding industry achievement across 14 categories.

It took 40 judges and the guidance of respected recruiter and head judge, Winsome Bernard to whittle 94 entries down to 37 deserving finalists. Last night, for the first time ever, we saw a draw in one of the most sought after categories.

“The standard we are seeing coming through in our submissions is exceptional and as the number of entries continue to grow, so too does the calibre, says RCSA CEO Charles Cameron.

“Winning these awards is becoming tougher and tougher, even being nominated as a finalist is a feather in the cap.

“Recruiters have the power to change lives, communities, and the world. It’s inspiring to see so much passion and achievement in one room.”

Without further suspense, these are the 2023 RCSA Industry Award Winners.

Excellence in Candidate Care

Frog Recruitment

Excellence in Social Purpose

Accordant – The Work Collective

Excellence in Safety & Wellbeing Culture – Sponsored by Leedsafe

Remarkable People

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

Student Job Search

Excellence in Business Innovation

Leedsafe

Excellence in Client Service

Frog Recruitment

Outstanding Agency - Up to 5 Staff

CoLegal Recruitment

Outstanding Agency - Up to 15 Staff

Grada Recruitment

Outstanding Agency - Up to 40 Staff – Sponsored by JobAdder

Potentia

Outstanding Agency - Over 40 Staff

Remarkable People

Robert Walters

Rising Star 2023 – Sponsored by Abbott Insurance Brokers

Georgia Barr (Grada Recruitment)

Recruitment Professional 2023 – Sponsored by SEEK

Vanessa Powell (Robert Walters)

Industry Leader 2023 – Sponsored by Lifestages KiwiSaver Scheme

Lisa Cooley MRCSA (BrightSpark)

CEO Outstanding Contribution Award

Andrea Swan MRCSA

RCSA thanks all of its entrants and congratulates both the 2023 winners and finalists.

