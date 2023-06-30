Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cheese Export Values Stretch To New Highs

Friday, 30 June 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Cheese exports rose $763 million (35 percent) in the 12 months to May 2023, compared with the previous year reaching $3.0 billion, according to figures released by Stats NZ.

Over the same period, cheese quantities exported rose 6.9 percent, and the average price per kilogram rose 26 percent.

“Cheese has become an even more valuable export for New Zealand over the last year, reflecting the higher prices that are being experienced globally,” international trade manager Al Allen said.

