Whenuapai Business Park Fast-track Consent Declined

An independent panel has declined consent to subdivide land in Whenuapai, Auckland, for industrial development.

Neil Construction Limited made the application under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The company applied to subdivide a 22.9-hectare site to create 21 lots for industrial development.

The decision comes 148 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Whenuapai business park decision

More about Fast-track consenting

© Scoop Media

