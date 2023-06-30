Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transpower Announces Board Appointments

Friday, 30 June 2023, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower today announced the appointment of two new directors – Whaimutu Dewes (as Deputy Chair) and Owen Coppage.

The two appointments fill vacancies on the Board after Dean Carroll and Dr Roger Blakeley finished their terms earlier this year.

Mr Dewes (Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Rangitihi) has an extensive governance background, having held directorships at organisations including Housing New Zealand, Television New Zealand, Māori Television, Ngāti Porou Holding Company, and Contact Energy. He is a former Chair of Sealord Group and Ngāti Porou Forests Limited.

He has established himself as a leader in Māori business organisations, with particular expertise in fisheries having also served as a member of the Treaty of Waitangi Fisheries Commission in its first 10 years.

Mr Dewes holds Bachelors degrees in Arts and Law from Victoria University and a Master in Public Administration from Harvard.

Mr Coppage has over 45 years of energy industry experience from roles at organisations such as NGC and Southpower. He is a seasoned Chief Information Officer and held the role for AGL Energy for almost 10 years. Mr Coppage currently provides thought leadership, partnering strategy and technology solution assurance to the Tata Consultancy Services globally, industry players in the Australia New Zealand region and various companies directly.

Mr Dewes and Mr Coppage’s appointments are effective 1 July 2023 and run through to 30 June 2026.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

Ara Ake has announced a major collaborative electricity pilot with solarZero in which 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a Winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Foodstuffs: Plastic Produce Bags Gone From July

This ban is part of a wider phase out of single-use plastics, including items like plastic straws & containers, and saving around 150M single-use plastic produce bags from going to landfill. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 