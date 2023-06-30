Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pak'nSave Royal Oak Workers To Stage Lunchtime Picket Over Low Wages And Understaffing

Friday, 30 June 2023, 8:28 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

What: FIRST Union members from Pak'n'Save Royal Oak in Auckland will stage a lunchtime picket, seeking community support for better wages and conditions in their local supermarket

When: Saturday 1 July, 12:00-13:30

Where: Pak'n'Save Royal Oak, 691 Manukau Road, Royal Oak, Auckland 1023

Why:

"These workers are frustrated and have decided to picket during their lunch hour after being in bargaining with the owners for six weeks already, with their offers below the rate of inflation, below the living wage, and below the standard for supermarket workers," said Elle Sun-Min Park, FIRST Union Organiser.

"They're short-staffed and overstretched in the weekend, and many long-serving workers having to work both weekend days on a permanent basis for years, which means time away from their families and their leisure."

"Our members are determined to improve their pay to keep up with a rising cost of living and achieve a safer staffing level in the store."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
