Pead’s Corporate Team Expands Again With South Island Hire

Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency, Pead, has grown its corporate team again with the appointment of Kimberley Ross-Guilford the team’s first South Island-based consultant.

Based in Queenstown, Kimberley brings a wealth of experience to Pead, having most recently served as the Senior Communications Advisor at the Queenstown Lakes District Council. Prior to that, she held positions at Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) and Blind Low Vision NZ.

Louisa Kraitzick, Partner of Corporate & Digital, says Kimberley is no stranger to the agency having worked with Pead as a client twice before joining the team.

“I had the privilege of working closely with Kimberley when she managed the communications for IMAC during the crucial Covid-19 vaccination rollout and while she was at Blind Low Vision NZ.

“She has an exceptional mind, and I’ve seen her excel through complex and high-pressure situations.

We couldn’t be happier to have her join the team here at Pead, and she is already hitting the ground running with clients,” says Louisa.

Pead’s expertise in corporate communications and issues management has grown significantly in the past five and half years.

“We’re bringing together best practice corporate communications, and infusing it with best practice digital marketing, consumer PR and creative – and clients are loving the results. Pead’s always done great corporate work. But now roughly half of Pead’s work is corporate communications and we’ve got clear areas of expertise around financial services, technology, sustainability and health,” says Louisa.

Kimberly says she is thrilled to be joining the Pead team.

“I know they are true professionals with a commitment to excellence for their clients and I am looking forward to being a part of the exceptional work they deliver for their clients.”

