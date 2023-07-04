Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pead’s Corporate Team Expands Again With South Island Hire

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: Pead PR

Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency, Pead, has grown its corporate team again with the appointment of Kimberley Ross-Guilford the team’s first South Island-based consultant.

Based in Queenstown, Kimberley brings a wealth of experience to Pead, having most recently served as the Senior Communications Advisor at the Queenstown Lakes District Council. Prior to that, she held positions at Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) and Blind Low Vision NZ.

Louisa Kraitzick, Partner of Corporate & Digital, says Kimberley is no stranger to the agency having worked with Pead as a client twice before joining the team.

“I had the privilege of working closely with Kimberley when she managed the communications for IMAC during the crucial Covid-19 vaccination rollout and while she was at Blind Low Vision NZ.

“She has an exceptional mind, and I’ve seen her excel through complex and high-pressure situations.

We couldn’t be happier to have her join the team here at Pead, and she is already hitting the ground running with clients,” says Louisa.

Pead’s expertise in corporate communications and issues management has grown significantly in the past five and half years.

“We’re bringing together best practice corporate communications, and infusing it with best practice digital marketing, consumer PR and creative – and clients are loving the results. Pead’s always done great corporate work. But now roughly half of Pead’s work is corporate communications and we’ve got clear areas of expertise around financial services, technology, sustainability and health,” says Louisa.

Kimberly says she is thrilled to be joining the Pead team.

“I know they are true professionals with a commitment to excellence for their clients and I am looking forward to being a part of the exceptional work they deliver for their clients.”

For more information about Pead and its services, please visit

www.pead.co.nz

.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pead PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More


Productivity Commission: Productivity Matters For Wellbeing & Requires Long-Term Commitment

NZ’s economy has gone from being one of the most to one of the least productive in the OECD. Working more hours & putting more people into work has been the main way that production & income have grown over the last decades. More

PACER Plus: Exporting Samoan Taro To NZ

Beyond financial gain, the export of Samoan symbolises a revival of cultural identity and pride, reminding Samoans living abroad of their roots. The aroma, taste, and texture of this traditional staple transports them back to cherished memories and traditions. More


Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

A collaboration between Ara Ake & solarZero means 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 