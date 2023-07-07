From Serious Fraud To Commercial Deals - The In-House Law Jobs In New Zealand Continue To Increase

LawFuel Law Jobs Network - In-house legal roles in New Zealand continue to grow and to provide significant opportunities for lawyers seeking work in a variety of industry and government sectors.

With around 28 percent of the legal profession in New Zealand involving lawyers working in corporate, government and related in-house positions, LawFuel has noted a significant increase in the number of roles appearing for lawyers at either a senior or lower-level involvement within corporates.

LawFuel, as the largest independent law news and jobs network, has found an increase in opportunities for lawyers with expertise in areas ranging from employment, environmental law, public and regulatory law, commercial law and more.

Recent additions from media group NZME for instance has three significant legal roles currently available, including a role for a General Manager of Legal and Company Secretary.

One of New Zealand’s largest privately owned corporates has also been seeking legal assistance in various roles.

Other roles include government positions with MFAT, the NZ Nursing Organisation and significant new roles with the Serious Fraud Office in both Auckland and Wellington.

The trend towards in-house law has been growing over the past decade as many lawyers embrace the range of opportunities provided, combined with often better lifestyle choices, home-work opportunities, employment benefits and other advantages over private law opportunities.

