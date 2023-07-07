Tatauranga Umanga Māori – Statistics On Māori Businesses: March 2023 Quarter

Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: March 2023 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and related businesses. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Key facts

Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue. Any business within a Māori authority ownership group is also included for the purposes of Tatauranga umanga Māori.

In the March 2023 quarter, around 1,300 Māori authorities and related businesses were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the March 2023 quarter compared with the March 2022 quarter:

the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $883 million, up $15 million (1.8 percent)

the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $666 million, down $5 million (0.7 percent)

the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 11,120, up 480 jobs (4.5 percent)

the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $190 million, up $17 million (9.6 percent)

Māori authorities exported $181 million worth of goods, down $5 million (2.8 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

