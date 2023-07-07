Ben Dalton Appointed Chief Executive Of Waitangi Ltd

The Waitangi National Trust in association with its operating company, Waitangi Ltd., is delighted to announce Ben Dalton as Chief Executive of Waitangi Ltd from 1 September 2023.

Ben who is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Scottish, Irish and Danish whakapapa is currently Deputy Chief Executive – Place, with Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Ben has led an impactful career which has also included former roles as Chief Operating Officer of the Provincial Growth Unit, Deputy Chief Executive roles with Ministry of Primary Industries and Ministry of Fisheries, and Chief Executive of Crown Forestry Rental Trust.

Waitangi National Trust Chairperson, Pita Tipene, said of the appointment, “Through the recruitment process, Ben impressed with the quality of his executive experience over significant and complex issues and organisations. His career in all contexts has centred around his deep commitment to Te Tiriti, nation building, and it will come as no surprise to those who know him that he now joins Waitangi Ltd to realise the ongoing promise of Waitangi to the world.”

Waitangi Ltd Chairperson, Eru Lyndon, says “Ben is known for delivering, and he joins us at a time when we’re looking out to 2040 and 200 years since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We have exciting plans to enhance our visitor experience, enhance local, regional, domestic and international relationships, and develop the wider Waitangi Estate. We also host New Zealand’s largest culture and heritage event each year during the Waitangi Commemorations. So Ben will be a great addition to our executive team”.

The board of Waitangi Ltd would like to acknowledge Ralph Johnson, Acting CE, the wider Waitangi executive leadership team, and Tribe Consulting for their support through the recruitment and selection process.

