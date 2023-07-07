Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ben Dalton Appointed Chief Executive Of Waitangi Ltd

Friday, 7 July 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Waitangi Ltd

The Waitangi National Trust in association with its operating company, Waitangi Ltd., is delighted to announce Ben Dalton as Chief Executive of Waitangi Ltd from 1 September 2023.

Ben who is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Scottish, Irish and Danish whakapapa is currently Deputy Chief Executive – Place, with Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Ben has led an impactful career which has also included former roles as Chief Operating Officer of the Provincial Growth Unit, Deputy Chief Executive roles with Ministry of Primary Industries and Ministry of Fisheries, and Chief Executive of Crown Forestry Rental Trust.

Waitangi National Trust Chairperson, Pita Tipene, said of the appointment, “Through the recruitment process, Ben impressed with the quality of his executive experience over significant and complex issues and organisations. His career in all contexts has centred around his deep commitment to Te Tiriti, nation building, and it will come as no surprise to those who know him that he now joins Waitangi Ltd to realise the ongoing promise of Waitangi to the world.”

Waitangi Ltd Chairperson, Eru Lyndon, says “Ben is known for delivering, and he joins us at a time when we’re looking out to 2040 and 200 years since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We have exciting plans to enhance our visitor experience, enhance local, regional, domestic and international relationships, and develop the wider Waitangi Estate. We also host New Zealand’s largest culture and heritage event each year during the Waitangi Commemorations. So Ben will be a great addition to our executive team”.

The board of Waitangi Ltd would like to acknowledge Ralph Johnson, Acting CE, the wider Waitangi executive leadership team, and Tribe Consulting for their support through the recruitment and selection process.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waitangi Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Socialist Equality Group: NZPost To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More


UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More

NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 