15 Lotto Players Win Second Division

08 July

Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $17,514 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Whau Valley Dairy Whangārei MyLotto Auckland Albany Central Superette Auckland Don's Food Market Auckland MyLotto (x3) Waikato Paper Plus Waiuku Waiuku New World Waihi Waihi MyLotto Taranaki MyLotto Hastings Four Square Te Puke Tauranga MetroMart Alicetown Lower Hutt New World Stoke Nelson MyLotto Ashburton

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

