15 Lotto Players Win Second Division
08 July
Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $17,514 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Whau Valley Dairy
|Whangārei
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|Albany Central Superette
|Auckland
|Don's Food Market
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x3)
|Waikato
|Paper Plus Waiuku
|Waiuku
|New World Waihi
|Waihi
|MyLotto
|Taranaki
|MyLotto
|Hastings
|Four Square Te Puke
|Tauranga
|MetroMart Alicetown
|Lower Hutt
|New World Stoke
|Nelson
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.