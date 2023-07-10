Empowering Young Athletes To Pursue Their Dreams And Celebrate Success

Celebration Box; New Zealand’s leading Gift Box business is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of the upcoming Celebration Box Netball NZ Under 18 Championships. The sponsorship exemplifies Celebration Box's commitment to supporting young people in their pursuit of goals and recognising their achievements.

As a company that specialises in recognising and celebrating the special moments in life, Celebration Box understands the importance of fostering a positive environment for young athletes to thrive. As the named Sponsor of the Netball NZ Under 18 Championships, Celebration Box aims to provide a platform for aspiring netball players to showcase their talents and celebrate their success in a competitive, inclusive and empowering atmosphere.

This year, the Celebration Box Netball NZ U18 Champs adds an exciting element to the tournament with the inclusion of a male division for the first time in netball history at the event from July 10-13 in Hamilton.

Previously an all-female tournament, the official naming rights sponsors Celebration Box have extended their support to include a male division in what is hoped to be an inaugural dual gender tournament.

The popular age-group tournament attracted 38 female teams for last year’s event with a similar number expected in Hamilton this year, along with seven male teams attending.

Netball is a sport that encourages teamwork, discipline, and determination, qualities that align closely with Celebration Box's core values. As the naming rights sponsor since the introduction of the Netball NZ Under 18 Championships in 2021, Celebration Box seeks to empower young athletes and inspire them to reach their full potential, both on and off the court.

"Our sponsorship of the Celebration Box Netball NZ Under 18 Championships reflects our deep commitment to investing in the future generation. We believe that young people should be given every opportunity to pursue their dreams and celebrate their achievements. This partnership has such strong alignment with our brand, and to now include a male division into the event means there are even more opportunities to celebrate success,” Celebration Box Managing Director Wayne Kennerley said.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie was thrilled that Celebration Box had extended their support to the male grade.

“This is such an important event for our Rangitahi and to now have the first ever male division as part of the Celebration Box Netball NZ U18 Champs is so exciting. What better way to celebrate such an important event on our netball calendar than to extend our partnership with Celebration Box and celebrate the success of our up-and-coming young athletes,” she said.

Celebration Box aim to bring together all the players, coaches, and spectators on the first day of the tournament to create an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie. The Northern Stars Netball Team and online butcher The Meat Box; a sister company of Celebration Box, have jumped on board to support the event with a free barbecue. They will also be joined by a number of Netball NZ partners including Puma, Synergy Hair, JBL, Snap Fitness and NetballSmart to help celebrate the opening of the tournament and help those involved, create lasting memories.

With this sponsorship, Celebration Box hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of young athletes, nurturing their passion for netball and fostering a sense of accomplishment. By supporting the Netball NZ Under 18 Championships, Celebration Box aims to inspire young athletes to chase their dreams, overcome obstacles, and celebrate their success.

To find out more about Celebration Box, please visit www.celebrationbox.co.nz

