Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Diabetes NZ Applauds Pharmac As New Zealand Moves One Step Closer To Funding Lifesaving Technology

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: Diabetes New Zealand

Diabetes New Zealand is applauding Pharmac for taking the next step in the journey towards funding lifesaving continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology for New Zealanders living with diabetes.

Today, Pharmac issued a formal request to suppliers to submit proposals on CGM technology, which Diabetes New Zealand CEO Heather Verry says is a milestone moment in the procurement process.

“We are delighted to see that Pharmac has today issued an RFP for the purchase of CGMs. We have been on this journey advocating for CGM funding for over five years, and it is very exciting to see funded CGM technology move closer to being a reality for Kiwis,” she says.

“We know that CGM technology is both lifesaving and lifechanging for people living with diabetes, and New Zealand is one of the only countries in the OECD that does not fund CGMs for people with diabetes who are insulin dependent. It’s time for us to put in place what is a necessary standard of care for people with diabetes.”

“Glucose monitoring is one of the most difficult and intrusive parts of living with diabetes. CGM technology offers people with diabetes less painful and less disruptive ways of monitoring blood glucose levels, as well as reducing the risk of developing diabetes-related complications that can lead to blindness, amputations, kidney and heart disease.

A CGM is a small sensor worn on the body that measures glucose in real time throughout the day and night. The device saves lives by alerting when blood glucose levels are dangerously low or high, which is a serious concern especially for the type 1 community.

Verry says funding of CGM technology will promote equitable health outcomes for Māori, Pacific, and low-income New Zealanders.

“Multiple studies show that people living with diabetes have a lower life expectancy than those without diabetes. The health outcomes are even worse for Māori and Pacific people living with diabetes, where the incidence is higher and so is the rate of complications,” she says.

“While anyone using a CGM describes the technology as life changing, costs start from $50 per week, which many can’t afford. Funding CGM technology is a significant step forward in addressing inequity for New Zealanders dependent on insulin.

“We are pleased to be working with Pharmac throughout the procurement process, with a view to funding CGM technology that promotes patient choice and accommodates individual lifestyle, clinical and treatment needs for better health outcomes for New Zealanders living with diabetes.”

Diabetes New Zealand has worked hard to champion this cause over many years, including presenting a petition to Parliament in 2019, making their case for funding in front of the Health Select Committee in 2021 and more recently through a social media campaign #CGMforAll.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Diabetes New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More

Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 