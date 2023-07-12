Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hirepool Strengthens South Island Team With Appointment Of Brendon Ross As Regional Manager

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Hirepool Limited

AUCKLAND, 12 JULY 2023 - Hirepool welcomes the appointment of Brendon Ross as Regional Manager Southern, spearheading the company’s South Island growth Initiatives.

Hirepool, a leading provider of equipment hire and rental solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Brendon Ross as the new Regional Manager Southern for the company. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the industry, Brendon’s promotion to this role enables Hirepool to further drive growth initiatives across the region.

Brendon brings 23 years of expertise in management and operational expertise within the equipment hire sector. His most recent role as National Training Manager for Hirepool gives him excellent knowledge in fleet, systems and processes, and his relationships across the country with key customers and his in-depth knowledge of the industry make him an invaluable asset to the wider Hirepool management team. As Regional Manager Southern, Brendon will oversee operations, foster customer relationships, and implement strategies to enhance Hirepool's market position in the South Island.

Throughout his career, Brendon has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering customer service and fostering a collaborative work environment. With a background in the RNZAF, transport and contracting, Brendon joined Hirepool in 2000, and has worked his way through to this role over that time. Along the way he has achieved numerous training milestones, including a Diploma in Commerce. Brendon is no stranger to high achievement outside of the workplace either, having competed at a high level in rugby league, rowing and multisport, including some impressive results in Coast to Coast.

Commenting on Brendon's appointment, Ant Smit, COO of Hirepool, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Brendon Ross to our senior team. Brendon's vast knowledge and proven leadership skills align perfectly with our growth strategies. With his guidance, we are confident in our ability to grow our Southern market presence and deliver outstanding service to our valued customers."

Brendon expressed his excitement about the new role, stating, "…during my time as National Training Manager I’ve been involved in some exciting technology and ERP projects, managed our training team, our internal audit process, and our mechanical development apprenticeship program. This industry has evolved a lot in the last 15 years and it’s great to have been involved in the development of the business and our team of over 600, however, I’m pretty focused and excited to be moving back into an operational role."

Hirepool, with over 70 branches nationwide, offers a comprehensive range of equipment hire and rental solutions across various industries, including construction, infrastructure, events, and more.

