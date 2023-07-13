Food Prices Increase 12.5 Percent Annually
Annual food prices were 12.5 percent higher in June 2023 than in June 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
In June 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures. The following list shows each food group’s price rise for the year ended June 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall movement:
- grocery food prices increased 12.8 percent
- fruit and vegetables prices increased 22.0 percent
- restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 9.2 percent
- meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 11.0 percent
- non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 9.7 percent.