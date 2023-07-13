Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Research Predicts Enterprises That Don't Address Talent & Digital Skills Gap Could Experience 20% Fall In Revenue Growth

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Spark

In a new report, IDC predicts that by 2026, New Zealand enterprises that do not effectively address the talent and digital skills gap in their organisation will constrain revenue growth opportunities by 20 per cent due to job attrition and underperforming teams.

In addition, the organisations in Aotearoa that invested in hybrid working technology solutions were addressing talent shortages more urgently as well as experiencing an average 27 per cent improvement across multiple business metrics (particularly user experience and satisfaction), profitability, innovation success rates, and increased business agility.

In the IDC InfoBrief Building Resilient Modern Workplaces, commissioned by hybrid cloud specialist CCL, the research delves into productivity and collaboration in the 'future of work' and modern workplaces.

"As a result of the uncertainties related to geopolitical tensions, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, workplace transformation is now a top priority area of investment. However, many organisations lack the expertise and digital skills to carry out workplace transformation initiatives,” says Louise Francis, Country Manager, IDC New Zealand. “In addition, our research found that New Zealand enterprises were able to address their skills gaps more urgently through faster technology deployment and enhanced user experiences."

The barriers to building resilient modern workplaces

Working remotely is something many New Zealanders became familiar with during COVID-19 but 58 per cent of organisations are not fully prepared to meet the needs of hybrid workers. The report cites effective and accessible IT support for remote workers; accessing expertise, remote access to data, applications and content; and visibility and management of trusted devices as some of the barriers to building a resilient modern workplace.

Richard Adams, CEO of CCL says, “Hybrid and remote working can sometimes create complexity for organisations managing multiple systems for their people who are working from both the office and at home. The challenge is to balance new ways of working while providing a secure, scalable and seamless modern workspace that enables employees to work from anywhere to enhance productivity and promotes flexible working and collaboration.

“Working with a reputable provider of digital transformation services, such as CCL, can help organisations bring hybrid ways of working to life. Not only can we help ensure New Zealand businesses enable their teams to better utilise their technology investments with our modern workplace services, we can also help them navigate a constantly changing technology environment.”

The IDC InfoBrief, commissioned by CCL, Building Resilient Modern Workplaces, Doc # AP241424IB, May 2023, is available for download here: https://concepts.co.nz/idc-infobrief-building-resilient-workplaces/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Spark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 