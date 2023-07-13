Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

Food Sector Still Facing Complex Challenges

The numbers:

  • Stats NZ Food Price Index (FPI) shows food prices increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago.
  • In June 2023, the average product cost increase from suppliers to the Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%.
  • On the same product categories, the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May).
  • This month’s Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index shows overall cost increases from grocery suppliers to supermarkets up 8.3%pa in June (this is across over 60,000 products Foodstuffs buys to stock in store).

Statistics New Zealand’s Food Price Index (FPI) shows food prices increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago.

“The food sector is still facing complex challenges as a result of record inflation, but the pace and intensity of rising costs that our growers, manufacturers, and retailers have been seeing is starting to show some signs of easing,” says Foodstuffs NZ Managing Director, Chris Quin.

Commenting on the latest food price inflation figures released by Statistics New Zealand today, Quin says after the supply shocks of early 2020, record levels of cost increases are beginning to moderate but it will take time for this to flow through to customers.

“The inflation battle is far from over. Our two co-operatives remain focused on buying well and running our businesses as efficiently as possible so our local grocers can deliver the best value for our customers at the checkout.

“This remains our number one focus. The economic forecasts all point to the resilience of some of the underlying pressures and factors that are driving inflation, and they will be tough to shift. That means the remainder of 2023 will continue to be challenging for New Zealand businesses and consumers.”

On the shop floor, customers can find value by shopping seasonally, and canned and frozen goods continue to offer value and consistent pricing for customers.

Green vegetables like broccoli were in strong supply in June and offered good value. Through June, mandarins were down 2.3% pa, cucumbers were down 15.8% pa, and white button mushrooms were down 2.2% pa. New season avocado is also dropping in price as supply picks up.

Customers surveyed as part of Foodstuffs’ quarterly Customer Insights research say they are cutting back on non-essentials (59%), buying fewer items (43%), sticking to a budget (35%) and shopping around for the best deals (40%). With a slow economic recovery predicted, the way customers are shopping now to stretch their budgets further will continue for longer.

Over the next 12 months, 48% of mortgage debt will come off a fixed rate (26% within the next six months) and 54% of customers anticipate this having a large financial impact on their finances.

“It's a really tough winter for New Zealanders working through the hard economic realities of a recession, and the cost of groceries remains the biggest concern. It’s something all of our grocers are very aware of right across the country,” says Quin.

This month’s Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index showed over 4,000 items increased in cost in June 2023, about two and a half times the number in June 2020. The latest result is still one of the top 20 months for the highest number of items increasing in cost.

“We’re seeing the impact of record input cost pressures still making their way through the supply chain. Raw materials, freight and wages remain the largest contributors to cost increases for suppliers, and our co-operatives are battling many of these same cost pressures,” says Quin.

“The sustained level of supplier cost increases and other additional underlying cost pressures has meant we’ve come in slightly above supplier cost increases on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket this month.”

Shipping remains a challenge. The supply chains are slowly returning to normal after the pandemic but while ‘per container’ shipping costs dropped by 32% in May compared with the previous year, they remain 86% higher than in May 2019. Container usage costs have also eased year on year, but they are still significantly higher compared to May 2020.

Diesel prices have been stable for the last six weeks, but the end of the Government’s fuel subsidy on 30 June will impact prices in the coming months. The ongoing wet weather is continuing to cause slips, road closures and detours in multiple eastern and northern areas, which is making it challenging to get supplies into some stores.

“The supply of lettuce and leafy greens is also impacted by the weather, and it’s likely that prices will remain high for the foreseeable future. Kumara is also in short supply and prices are high as a result (up 168% pa),” says Quin.

“Supply side shock factors that initially spiked food price inflation are moderating but the underlying causes of domestic inflation will make the fight tougher for longer. Domestically, wild weather is still proving to be one of the major challenges for growers.

“What we’re seeing in the major overseas grocery markets is a similar battle to overcome ‘sticky inflation’.

“A joined-up effort is needed to address the underlying drivers of domestic inflation to ultimately ease the record pressure on households. We are clear on the role we have to play to help our grocers deliver value at the checkout and we hold ourselves to account both internally and externally.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foodstuffs Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MBIE: Petroleum Reserves Data Shows Decline In Gas Reserves

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today released annual data detailing the amount of oil and gas expected to be available in existing petroleum fields. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More



Statistics: Food Prices Increase 12.5 Percent Annually

Annual food prices were 12.5 percent higher in June 2023 than in June 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 